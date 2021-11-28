Regex Refresher: Named Groups and Backreferences

The feature helps you to group your regular expressions with name and reference to those groups later in the. feature. It was introduced first time in Python re module then Microsoft developers supported it in.NET with different syntax. Java supported it from JDK 7, now it supported in most of the modern programming languages like Ruby, PHP, R …etc, etc, this feature is very useful in Android Development and Compiler Design. To learn more about the history of this feature and more details I recommend checking [regular-expressions.info].