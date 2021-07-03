Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoRedoor: New Alternative to Redux by@rubender

Redoor: New Alternative to Redux

image
Ruslan Maash Hacker Noon profile picture

@rubenderRuslan Maash

ReactJS, JavaScript, WPA, SPA, web-developer

Secureframe

Automate your SOC 2 and close enterprise deals

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
Adding the Map Leaflet Component to an Angular Application by @rodrigokamada
#angular
How to Set Up End to End Tests with WebdriverIO on Github Action ? by @antoinecaron
#javascript
The Tech Stack of a Solo-Developer to build a SaaS With React and AWS by @ixartz
#aws
ReactJS Tutorial: Embed Your YouTube and Medium RSS Feeds Into Your Website by @hellojuni
#rss
Adding the Notification Component to an Angular Application by @rodrigokamada
#angular

Tags

#state-management#redoor#programming#javascript#javascript-development#react-redux#react#learn-react
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.