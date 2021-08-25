React.js "Lifting State Up" Explained

480 reads

With “Lifting State Up” in React.js, it is very handy in building a scalable front-end of an application. Lifting state up enables you to pass state data generated by a "Child Component" to its closest “Parent Component” This brings in the concept of ‘Lifting state Up’. It's quite normal for a beginner starting to learn a framework or a new language to struggle with some functionalities surrounding certain functionalities. We can only communicate from child to parent and from parent to child.