React.js "Lifting State Up" Explained

React.js "Lifting State Up" Explained

With “Lifting State Up” in React.js, it is very handy in building a scalable front-end of an application. Lifting state up enables you to pass state data generated by a "Child Component" to its closest “Parent Component” This brings in the concept of ‘Lifting state Up’. It's quite normal for a beginner starting to learn a framework or a new language to struggle with some functionalities surrounding certain functionalities. We can only communicate from child to parent and from parent to child.
Rashad-Muntar Hacker Noon profile picture

@rashadmuntar
Rashad-Muntar

Full-stack Software Engineer JavaScript, Ruby, C++, Node.js, Rails and React & Redux.

