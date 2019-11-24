React Native Travel Article App UI Clone #6 : Finish

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
. In this tutorial part, we are going to complete the implementation of the List screen as a whole. The idea is to add the vector icons to the required UI section of the list screen. Then, we are going to add the star ratings to the Recommendation section. Finally, we will also configure the star ratings to show the active and inactive stars on the basis of rating value.
Recommendation cards
expo install react-native-vector-icons
import FontAwesome from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome';
import Octicons from 'react-native-vector-icons/Octicons';
component. And, we have also imported the
FontAwesome
icon package as Octicons component.
Octicons
<View style={[styles.flex, styles.recommendationHeader]}>
<Image style={[styles.recommendationImage]} source={{ uri: item.preview }} />
<View style={[ styles.flex, styles.row, styles.recommendationOptions ]}>
<Text style={styles.recommendationTemp}>
{item.temperature}℃
</Text>
<FontAwesome
name={item.saved ? 'bookmark' : 'bookmark-o'}
color={theme.colors.white}
size={theme.sizes.font * 1.25}
/>
</View>
</View>
component which enables us to set the FontAwesome icons. We have also provided the color and size props to the
FontAwesome
component.
FontAwesome
component and the other is the greater than an arrow-like icon in the
ImageBackground
Info section. First, we are going to add the location marker icon to the
Destination
component of the
ImageBackground
section. For that, we need to use the code from the following code snippet in the renderDestination() function:
Destinations
<View style={[styles.column, {flex : 2, paddingHorizontal : theme.sizes.padding / 2}]}>
<Text style={{color : theme.colors.white, fontWeight : 'bold'}}>{item.user.name}</Text>
<Text style={{ color: theme.colors.white }}>
<Octicons
name="location"
size={theme.sizes.font * 0.8}
color={theme.colors.white}
/>
<Text> {item.location}</Text>
</Text>
</View>
component to add the icon from the Octicons package. We have selected the location icon of the Octicons icon package. The size and color props are also configured in the
Octicons
component.
Octicons
section. For that, we need to use the code from the code snippet below:
Destinations Info
<View style={[styles.column, styles.destinationInfo, styles.shadow]}>
<Text style={{ fontSize: theme.sizes.title, fontWeight: '500', paddingBottom: 8, }}>
{item.title}
</Text>
<View style={[ styles.row, { justifyContent: 'space-between', alignItems: 'flex-end'}]}>
<Text style={{ color : theme.colors.caption}}>
{item.description.split('').slice(0, 50)}...
</Text>
<FontAwesome
name="chevron-right"
size={theme.sizes.font * 0.75}
color={theme.colors.caption}
/>
</View>
</View>
component which provides us with access to Font Awesome icons. The size and color props are also configured.
FontAwesome
section.
Recommendation Card
renderRatings(rating) {
const stars = new Array(5).fill(0);
return (
stars.map((value, index) => {
const activeStar = index < rating;
return (
<FontAwesome
name="star"
key={`star-${index}`}
color={theme.colors[activeStar ? 'active' : 'gray']}
/>
)
})
)
}
component with star icons.
FontAwesome
component is configured with key and color props. The key prop to identify each item in array uniquely. And, the color is based on the activeStar constant.
FontAwesome
<View style={[styles.flex, styles.column, styles.shadow, { justifyContent: 'space-evenly', padding: theme.sizes.padding / 2 }]}>
<Text style={{ fontSize: theme.sizes.font * 1.25, fontWeight: '500', paddingBottom: theme.sizes.padding / 4.5, }}>{item.title}</Text>
<Text style={{ color: theme.colors.caption}}>{item.location}</Text>
<View style={[
styles.row,
{ alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'space-between', marginTop: theme.sizes.margin }
]}>
<Text style={{ color: theme.colors.active }}>
{this.renderRatings(item.rating)}
{item.rating}
</Text>
</View>
</View>
component wrapping the rating value. We have passed the rating value of the item from the destinations data array.
Text
stars.map((value, index) => {
const activeStar = Math.floor(rating) >= (index + 1);
return (
<FontAwesome
name="star"
key={`star-${index}`}
size={theme.sizes.font}
color={theme.colors[activeStar ? 'active' : 'gray']}
/>
)
})
component.
FontAwesome
<View style={[styles.flex, styles.column, styles.shadow, { justifyContent: 'space-evenly', padding: theme.sizes.padding / 2 }]}>
<Text style={{ fontSize: theme.sizes.font * 1.25, fontWeight: '500', paddingBottom: theme.sizes.padding / 4.5, }}>{item.title}</Text>
<Text style={{ color: theme.colors.caption}}>{item.location}</Text>
<View style={[
styles.row,
{ alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'space-evenly', marginTop: theme.sizes.margin }
]}>
{this.renderRatings(item.rating)}
<Text style={{ color: theme.colors.active }}>
{item.rating}
</Text>
</View>
</View>
component wrapping the renderRatings() function.
View
screen. We are going to configure this navigation property into the Destination Section cards For that, we need to use the code from the following code snippet in the renderDestination() function:
Article
renderDestination(item){
return(
<TouchableOpacity activeOpacity={0.8} onPress={() => this.props.navigation.navigate('Article', { article: item })}>
<ImageBackground
style={[styles.flex, styles.destination, styles.shadow]}
imageStyle = {{borderRadius : theme.sizes.radius}}
source= {{uri : item.preview}}
>
…………………………………..
</ImageBackground>
</TouchableOpacity>
)
}
component. Then, we have added the activeOpacity prop to the
TouchableOpacity
component to give the opaque effect while clicking. In the onPress event of the
TouchableOpacity
component, we have configured the navigation using the navigate function provided by navigation prop. The navigation prop is automatically available to all the screens which are configured to our
TouchableOpacity
.
Navigator