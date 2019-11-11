React Native Travel Article App UI Clone #5 : Animated Delimiter Dots

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
<View style={[ styles.flex, styles.column, styles.destinations]}>
<FlatList
horizontal
pagingEnabled
scrollEnabled
showsHorizontalScrollIndicator = {false}
scrollEventThrottle = {16}
snapToAlignment = "center"
decelerationRate={0}
// style={{ overflow : 'visible' }} //In IOS platform
data = {destinations}
keyExtractor = {(item, index)=> `${item.id}`}
renderItem = {({item}) => this.renderDestination(item)}
/>
{this.renderDots()}
</View>
import {
StyleSheet,
Platform,
Text,
View,
ScrollView,
Dimensions,
ImageBackground,
Image,
FlatList,
TouchableOpacity,
Animated
} from 'react-native';
export default class List extends React.Component {
scrollX = new Animated.Value(0);
value into the onScroll event of the
scrollX
component of renderDestinations() function as shown in the code snippet below:
FlatList
<FlatList
horizontal
pagingEnabled
scrollEnabled
showsHorizontalScrollIndicator = {false}
scrollEventThrottle = {16}
snapToAlignment = "center"
decelerationRate={0}
// style={{ overflow : 'visible' }} //In IOS platform
onScroll={Animated.event([{ nativeEvent: { contentOffset: { x: this.scrollX }} }])}
data = {destinations}
keyExtractor = {(item, index)=> `${item.id}`}
renderItem = {({item}) => this.renderDestination(item)}
/>
value according to the
contentOffset
variable inside the nativeEvent config.
scrollX
scrolling
FlatList
. For that, we need to first initialize the dot position using the divide function of the
FlatList
component. The divide function creates a new Animated value composed by dividing the first Animated value by the second Animated value. And, its use is shown in the code snippet below:
Animated
const dotPosition = Animated.divide(this.scrollX, width);
dots. For that, we need to use the code from the code snippet below:
Delimiter
renderDots() {
const dotPosition = Animated.divide(this.scrollX, width);
return (
<View style={[
styles.flex, styles.row,
{ justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', marginTop: 10 }
]}>
{destinations.map((item, index) => {
const borderWidth = dotPosition.interpolate({
inputRange: [index -1, index, index + 1],
outputRange: [0, 2.5, 0],
extrapolate: 'clamp'
});
return (
<Animated.View
key={`step-${item.id}`}
style={[styles.dots, styles.activeDot, { borderWidth: borderWidth } ]}
/>
)
})}
</View>
)
}
which is initialized to the interpolate() function of the
borderWidth
constant initlized to Animated.divide. The interpolate() function takes
dotPosition
,
inputRange
and extrapolate as parameter values.
outputRange
component to our
Animated
component with
View
style property.
borderWidth
. This will make things easier for us to assign styles to different components. Now, we need to create a file called
‘theme.js’
in our main project folder as shown in the code snippet below:
‘theme.js’
file. Now, in the theme.js file we need to define our colors and sizes properties as shown in the code snippet below:
‘theme.js’
const colors = {
black: '#000',
white: '#FFF',
gray: '#DCE0E9',
caption: '#BCCCD4',
active: '#007BFA',
};
const sizes = {
base: 16,
font: 14,
padding: 36,
margin: 36,
title: 24,
radius: 12,
};
export {
colors,
sizes,
};
file and integrate them into our component inline styles as well as the styles in the
theme.js
component. But first, we need to import the
StyleSheet
file into our
theme.js
file as shown in the code snippet below:
List.js
import * as theme from '../theme';
file with the colors variable from the theme.js file. All the changes made to the style properties in the
List.js
component is provided in the code snippet below:
StyleSheet
header: {
backgroundColor: theme.colors.white,
paddingHorizontal: 36,
paddingTop: 48,
paddingBottom: 24,
justifyContent: 'space-between',
alignItems: 'center',
},
destinationInfo : {
position : 'absolute',
borderRadius : 12,
paddingHorizontal : 36,
paddingVertical : 16,
bottom : 20, //In iOS platform, bottom : -36
left : 36,
right : 36,
backgroundColor : theme.colors.white,
},
recommendation: {
width: (width - (36 * 2)) / 2,
marginHorizontal: 8,
backgroundColor: theme.colors.white,
overflow: 'hidden',
borderRadius: 12,
marginVertical: 36 * 0.5,
},
recommendationTemp: {
fontSize: 14 * 1.25,
color: theme.colors.white
},
rating: {
fontSize: 28,
color: theme.colors.white,
fontWeight: 'bold'
},
shadow : {
shadowColor: theme.colors.black,
shadowOffset: {
width: 0,
height: 6,
},
shadowOpacity: 0.05,
shadowRadius: 10,
elevation: 5,
},
dots: {
width: 10,
height: 10,
borderWidth: 2.5,
borderRadius: 5,
marginHorizontal: 6,
backgroundColor: theme.colors.gray,
borderColor: 'transparent',
},
activeDot: {
width: 12.5,
height: 12.5,
borderRadius: 6.25,
borderColor: theme.colors.active,
}
object:
navigationOptions
<Text style={{color : theme.colors.caption}}>Search for place</Text>
renderDestination(item){
return(
<ImageBackground
style={[styles.flex, styles.destination, styles.shadow]}
imageStyle = {{borderRadius : 12}}
source= {{uri : item.preview}}
>
<View style={[styles.row, {justifyContent: 'space-between'}]}>
<View style={{flex : 0}}>
<Image source={{uri: item.user.avatar}} style={styles.avatar}/>
</View>
<View style={[styles.column, {flex : 2, paddingHorizontal : 18}]}>
<Text style={{color : theme.colors.white, fontWeight : 'bold'}}>{item.user.name}</Text>
<Text style={{color : theme.colors.white}}>{item.location}</Text>
</View>
<View style={{flex : 0, justifyContent : 'center', alignItems : 'flex-end'}}>
<Text style={styles.rating}>{item.rating}</Text>
</View>
</View>
<View style={[styles.column, styles.destinationInfo, styles.shadow]}>
<Text style={{ fontSize: 24, fontWeight: '500', paddingBottom: 8, }}>
{item.title}
</Text>
<View style={[ styles.row, { justifyContent: 'space-between', alignItems: 'flex-end'}]}>
<Text style={{ color : theme.colors.caption}}>
{item.description.split('').slice(0, 50)}...
</Text>
</View>
</View>
</ImageBackground>
)
}
<TouchableOpacity activeOpacity={0.5}>
<Text style={{ color: theme.colors.caption }}>More</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<View style={[styles.flex, styles.column, styles.shadow, { justifyContent: 'space-evenly', padding: 36 / 2 }]}>
<Text style={{ fontSize: 16 * 1.25, fontWeight: '500', paddingBottom: 36 / 4.5, }}>{item.title}</Text>
<Text style={{ color: theme.colors.caption}}>{item.location}</Text>
<View style={[
styles.row,
{ alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'space-between', marginTop: 36 }
]}>
<Text style={{ color: theme.colors.active }}>{item.rating}</Text>
</View>
</View>
file with the sizes variable from the theme.js file. All the changes made to the style properties in the
List.js
component is provided in the code snippet below:
StyleSheet
header: {
backgroundColor: theme.colors.white,
paddingHorizontal: theme.sizes.padding,
paddingTop: theme.sizes.padding * 1.33,
paddingBottom: theme.sizes.padding * 0.66,
justifyContent: 'space-between',
alignItems: 'center',
},
destinations : {
flex: 2,
justifyContent: 'space-between',
paddingBottom: 30,
},
destination : {
width : width - (theme.sizes.padding * 2),
height : width * 0.66,
marginHorizontal : theme.sizes.margin,
paddingHorizontal : theme.sizes.padding,
paddingVertical : 20,
borderRadius : theme.sizes.radius
},
destinationInfo : {
position : 'absolute',
borderRadius : theme.sizes.radius,
paddingHorizontal : theme.sizes.padding,
paddingVertical : 16,
bottom : 20, //In iOS platform, bottom : -36
left : theme.sizes.padding,
right : theme.sizes.padding,
backgroundColor : theme.colors.white,
},
recommendedHeader: {
justifyContent: 'space-between',
alignItems: 'flex-end',
paddingHorizontal: theme.sizes.padding,
},
recommendation: {
width: (width - (theme.sizes.padding * 2)) / 2,
marginHorizontal: 8,
backgroundColor: theme.colors.white,
overflow: 'hidden',
borderRadius: theme.sizes.radius,
marginVertical: theme.sizes.margin * 0.5,
},
recommendationHeader: {
overflow: 'hidden',
borderTopRightRadius: theme.sizes.radius,
borderTopLeftRadius: theme.sizes.radius,
},
recommendationOptions: {
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'space-between',
padding: theme.sizes.padding / 2,
position: 'absolute',
top: 0,
left: 0,
right: 0,
},
recommendationTemp: {
fontSize: 14 * 1.25,
color: theme.colors.white
},
recommendationImage: {
width: (width - (theme.sizes.padding* 2)) / 2,
height: (width - (theme.sizes.padding * 2)) / 2,
},
avatar :{
width: theme.sizes.padding,
height : theme.sizes.padding,
borderRadius : theme.sizes.padding / 2
},
rating: {
fontSize: theme.sizes.font * 2,
color: theme.colors.white,
fontWeight: 'bold'
},
object:
navigationOptions
<Text style={{fontSize : theme.sizes.font * 2}}>Destination</Text>
<View
style={[
styles.flex,
styles.row,
{justifyContent: 'center',alignItems:'center', marginTop : Platform.OS === 'ios' ? theme.sizes.padding * 2 : 48}
]}
>
.................
<ImageBackground
style={[styles.flex, styles.destination, styles.shadow]}
imageStyle = {{borderRadius : theme.sizes.radius}}
source= {{uri : item.preview}}
>
<View style={[styles.row, {justifyContent: 'space-between'}]}>
<View style={{flex : 0}}>
<Image source={{uri: item.user.avatar}} style={styles.avatar}/>
</View>
<View style={[styles.column, {flex : 2, paddingHorizontal : theme.sizes.padding / 2}]}>
<Text style={{color : theme.colors.white, fontWeight : 'bold'}}>{item.user.name}</Text>
<Text style={{color : theme.colors.white}}>{item.location}</Text>
</View>
<View style={{flex : 0, justifyContent : 'center', alignItems : 'flex-end'}}>
<Text style={styles.rating}>{item.rating}</Text>
</View>
</View>
<View style={[styles.column, styles.destinationInfo, styles.shadow]}>
<Text style={{ fontSize: theme.sizes.title, fontWeight: '500', paddingBottom: 8, }}>
{item.title}
</Text>
<View style={[ styles.row, { justifyContent: 'space-between', alignItems: 'flex-end'}]}>
<Text style={{ color : theme.colors.caption}}>
{item.description.split('').slice(0, 50)}...
</Text>
</View>
</View>
</ImageBackground>
<Text style={{ fontSize: theme.sizes.font * 1.4 }}>Recommended</Text>
<View
style={[styles.flex, styles.column, styles.recommendation, styles.shadow,
index === 0 ? { marginLeft: theme.sizes.margin } : null,
isLastItem ? { marginRight: theme.sizes.margin / 2 } : null,
]}
>
<View style={[styles.flex, styles.recommendationHeader]}>
<Image style={[styles.recommendationImage]} source={{ uri: item.preview }} />
<View style={[ styles.flex, styles.row, styles.recommendationOptions ]}>
<Text style={styles.recommendationTemp}>
{item.temperature}℃
</Text>
</View>
</View>
<View style={[styles.flex, styles.column, styles.shadow, { justifyContent: 'space-evenly', padding: theme.sizes.padding / 2 }]}>
<Text style={{ fontSize: theme.sizes.font * 1.25, fontWeight: '500', paddingBottom: theme.sizes.padding / 4.5, }}>{item.title}</Text>
<Text style={{ color: theme.colors.caption}}>{item.location}</Text>
<View style={[
styles.row,
{ alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'space-between', marginTop: theme.sizes.margin }
]}>
<Text style={{ color: theme.colors.active }}>{item.rating}</Text>
</View>
</View>
</View>
section of our
Destinations
screen.
List
of the
Delimiter dots
section. Hence, we made the active animation of
Destinations
in accordance with the scrolling of the
Delimeter dots
section cards. Then, we also organized our inline styles and styles in the
Destination
component to make code standard and clear. Hence, we can now style our components more easily in the upcoming parts of this tutorial series.
StyleSheet