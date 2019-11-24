React Native Plant App UI #6 : Login Screen

Discover, triage, and prioritize React errors in real-time
Visit Sentry https://sentry.io/promoted
React native Developer ,Coffee addict
folder. We might have remembered that we have defined all the header style configs in the defaultNavigationOptions of our navigator. Now, we need to configure those header style options as shown in the code snippet below:
'./navigation/'
defaultNavigationOptions: {
headerStyle: {},
headerBackImage: <Image source={require('../assets/icons/back.png')} />,
headerBackTitle: null,
headerLeftContainerStyle: {},
headerRightContainerStyle: {},
}
component in the headerBackImage option which enables us to set the back button image for each screen. Now in the Login.js file, we need to remove the header null configuration in the navigationOptions as shown in the code snippet below:
Image
static navigationOptions = {
}
defaultNavigationOptions: {
headerStyle: {
height: theme.sizes.base * 4,
backgroundColor: theme.colors.white, // or 'white
borderBottomColor: "transparent",
elevation: 0, // for android only
},
headerBackImage: <Image source={require('../assets/icons/back.png')} />,
headerBackTitle: null,
headerLeftContainerStyle: {
alignItems: 'center',
marginLeft: theme.sizes.base, //for iOS multiply the value by 2
paddingRight: theme.sizes.base,
},
headerRightContainerStyle: {
alignItems: 'center',
paddingRight: theme.sizes.base,
},
}
state = {
email: ‘’,
password: ‘‘,
}
import { theme } from '../constants';
import { Button, Block, Text, Input } from '../components';
folder and Input component from our predefined custom components. Now, we are going to make use of the
'./constants.'
component in the render() function of the Login.js file in order to add text inputs to the screen. For that, we need to make use of the code from the following code snippet:
Input
render(){
return (
<Block padding={[0, theme.sizes.base * 2]}>
<Text h1 bold>Login</Text>
<Block middle>
<Input
label="Email"
style = {styles.input}
defaultValue={this.state.email}
onChangeText={text => this.setState({email : text})}
/>
<Input
secure
label="Password"
style = {styles.input}
defaultValue={this.state.password}
onChangeText={text => this.setState({password : text})}
/>
</Block>
</Block>
);
}
component wrapping
Block
component and Input components. The Input components are configured with label, style and defaultValue props. Then, we are taking the input value and changing our state variables by using the onChangeText event. There are some styles configured to
Text
components as well which is provided in the code snippet below:
Input
input: {
borderRadius: 0,
borderWidth: 0,
borderBottomColor: theme.colors.gray2,
borderBottomWidth: StyleSheet.hairlineWidth,
},
const VALID_EMAIL = "kriss @kriss.com";
const VALID_PASSWORD = "12345";
state = {
email: VALID_EMAIL,
password: VALID_PASSWORD,
}
component from the react-native package. But first, we need to import this component into our Login.js screen:
KeyboardAvoidingView
import { StyleSheet, KeyboardAvoidingView } from 'react-native';
component as shown in the code snippet below:
KeyboardAvoidingView
return (
<KeyboardAvoidingView style={styles.login} behavior="padding">
<Block padding={[0, theme.sizes.base * 2]}>
<Text h1 bold>Login</Text>
<Block middle>
<Input
label="Email"
style = {styles.input}
defaultValue={this.state.email}
onChangeText={text => this.setState({email : text})}
/>
<Input
secure
label="Password"
style = {styles.input}
defaultValue={this.state.password}
onChangeText={text => this.setState({password : text})}
/>
</Block>
</Block>
</KeyboardAvoidingView>
);
component. the behavior prop is set to padding in order to show padding when the keyboard appears. The required style is provided in the code snippet below:
KeyboardAvoidingView
login: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
},
handleLogin() {
const { navigation } = this.props;
const { email, password } = this.state;
const errors = [];
this.setState({ loading: true });
// check with backend API or with some static data
if (email !== VALID_EMAIL) {
errors.push('email');
}
if (password !== VALID_PASSWORD) {
errors.push('password');
}
this.setState({ errors, loading: false });
if (!errors.length) {
navigation.navigate("Browse");
}
}
component. The
Button
component with some style props wraps the
Button
component in order to display text inside the button. Hence, we will get the following result in our emulator screen:
Text
state = {
email: VALID_EMAIL,
password: VALID_PASSWORD,
errors: [],
loading: false,
}
handleLogin() {
const { navigation } = this.props;
const { email, password } = this.state;
const errors = [];
this.setState({ loading: true });
// check with backend API or with some static data
if (email !== VALID_EMAIL) {
errors.push('email');
}
if (password !== VALID_PASSWORD) {
errors.push('password');
}
this.setState({ errors, loading: false });
if (!errors.length) {
navigation.navigate("Browse");
}
}
render(){
const { navigation } = this.props;
const { loading, errors } = this.state;
const hasErrors = key => errors.includes(key) ? styles.hasErrors : null;
return (
<KeyboardAvoidingView style={styles.login} behavior="padding">
<Block padding={[0, theme.sizes.base * 2]}>
<Text h1 bold>Login</Text>
<Block middle>
<Input
label="Email"
error={hasErrors('email')}
style={[styles.input, hasErrors('email')]}
defaultValue={this.state.email}
onChangeText={text => this.setState({ email: text })}
/>
<Input
secure
label="Password"
error={hasErrors('password')}
style={[styles.input, hasErrors('password')]}
defaultValue={this.state.password}
onChangeText={text => this.setState({ password: text })}
/>
<Button gradient onPress={() => this.handleLogin()}>
<Text bold white center>Login</Text>
</Button>
<Button onPress={() => {}}>
<Text gray caption center style={{ textDecorationLine: 'underline' }}>
Forgot your password?
</Text>
</Button>
</Block>
</Block>
</KeyboardAvoidingView>
);
hasErrors: {
borderBottomColor: theme.colors.accent,
}
as shown in the code snippet below:
ActivityIndicator
import { ActivityIndicator, Keyboard, KeyboardAvoidingView, StyleSheet } from 'react-native'
component as shown in the code snippet below:
Keyboard
handleLogin() {
const { navigation } = this.props;
const { email, password } = this.state;
const errors = [];
Keyboard.dismiss();
or
ActivityIndicator
component on the basis of the loading state in the Login button. For that, we need to use the following code inside the
Text
component for login button:
Button
<Button gradient onPress={() => this.handleLogin()}>
{loading ?
<ActivityIndicator size="small" color="white" /> :
<Text bold white center>Login</Text>
}
</Button>
handleLogin() {
const { navigation } = this.props;
const { email, password } = this.state;
const errors = [];
Keyboard.dismiss();
this.setState({ loading: true });
// check with backend API or with some static data
setTimeout(() => {
if (email !== VALID_EMAIL) {
errors.push('email');
}
if (password !== VALID_PASSWORD) {
errors.push('password');
}
this.setState({ errors, loading: false });
if (!errors.length) {
navigation.navigate("Browse");
}
}, 2000);
}