React Native Plant App UI #5 : Terms of Service Modal

view when clicking the 'Terms of service' button at the bottom of the welcome screen. Then, we will add the content inside the modal view and make it scrollable as well. Then, we will implement the button to close the modal as well as configure the closing of the modal through the device back button.
Modal
component from the react-native package as shown in the code snippet below:
Modal
import { StyleSheet, FlatList, Image, Dimensions, Animated, Modal } from 'react-native';
. The initialization of the state variable is shown in the code snippet below
Modal
state = {
showTerms : false,
}
component. The function is called renderTermServices() and its implementation is provided in the code snippet below:
Modal
renderTermsServices(){
return(
<Modal animationType="slide" visible={this.state.showTerms}>
<Text>Modal</Text>
</Modal>
)
}
component. The
Modal
component wraps the Text component. The
Modal
component is configured with some props. the animationType prop is set to slide so that there is the sliding effect while opening and closing modal. And the visible prop handles the opening and closing of the modal on the basis of showTerms boolean value.
Modal
<Block middle flex={0.5} margin={[0, theme.sizes.padding * 2]}>
<Button gradient onPress={() => this.props.navigation.navigate('Login')}>
<Text center semibold white>Login</Text>
</Button>
<Button shadow onPress={() => this.props.navigation.navigate('SignUp')}>
<Text center semibold>Signup</Text>
</Button>
<Button onPress={() => this.setState({ showTerms: true })}>
<Text center caption gray>Terms of service</Text>
</Button>
</Block>
{this.renderTermsServices()}
</Block>
component representing Terms of service, we have changed the state of the showTerms variable to true. Then, we have also called the renderTermsServices() function below the
Button
wrapping the Button components.
Block
content header as well as the contents. The content we are going to add will represent the Terms of service from the actual all. Altogether there are ten terms that will be displayed in the
Modal
view. Hence, in order to add the content to the
Modal
, we need to use the code from the following code snippet:
Modal
<Modal animationType="slide" visible={this.state.showTerms}>
<Block padding={[theme.sizes.padding * 2, theme.sizes.padding]} space="between">
<Text h2 light>Terms of Service</Text>
</Block>
</Modal>
component wraps a
Modal
component with styling props. Then, the
Block
component wraps a bunch of
Block
components which is used to display the
Text
content header as well as ten terms as points. All the
Modal
components have the same styling props except the one which encloses the header text.
Text
component representing the terms list inside the
Text
component. The overall implementation is provided in the code snippet below:
ScrollView
<Modal animationType="slide" visible={this.state.showTerms}>
<Block padding={[theme.sizes.padding * 2, theme.sizes.padding]} space="between">
<Text h2 light>Terms of Service</Text>
<ScrollView style={{ marginVertical: theme.sizes.padding }}>
....................................
............................
</ScrollView>
</Block>
</Modal>
component wrapping all the Text components representing the Terms list. The
ScrollView
component is also configured with some inline styles.
ScrollView
component is now scrollable.
Modal
which can be used to close the modal. The button will be placed at the bottom of the
Modal
. For that, we need to use the code from the following code snippet in the renderTermsServices() function:
Modal
<Modal animationType="slide" visible={this.state.showTerms}>
<Block padding={[theme.sizes.padding * 2, theme.sizes.padding]} space="between">
<Text h2 light>Terms of Service</Text>
<ScrollView style={{ marginVertical: theme.sizes.padding }}>
....................................
.......................................
</ScrollView>
<Block middle padding={[theme.sizes.base / 2, 0]}>
<Button gradient onPress={() => this.setState({ showTerms: false })}>
<Text center white>I understand</Text>
</Button>
</Block>
</Block>
</Modal>
component with some style props to below the
Block
component inside the
ScrollView
component. The
Modal
component wraps the
Block
component with a gradient texture style. The
Button
component, in turn, wraps the
Button
component with some text. In the onPress event of the
Text
component, we have changed the state of showTerms state variable to false using setState function. This will cause the
Button
component to close when we press this button.
Modal
. Hence, when we press on the button the
Modal
closes.
Modal
while pressing the back button on our mobile device. For that, we have to make use of the onRequestClose event in our
Modal
component. The onRequestClose callback is called when the user presses the hardware back button on Android or the menu button on Apple TV. We have to integrate this callback in our
Modal
component as shown in the code snippet below:
Modal
<Modal animationType="slide" visible={this.state.showTerms} onRequestClose={() => this.setState({ showTerms: false })}>
<Block padding={[theme.sizes.padding * 2, theme.sizes.padding]} space="between">
<Text h2 light>Terms of Service</Text>
<ScrollView style={{ marginVertical: theme.sizes.padding }}>
<Text caption gray height={24} style={{ marginBottom: theme.sizes.base }}>
1. Your use of the Service is at your sole risk. The service is provided on an "as is" and "as available" basis.
</Text>
<Text caption gray height={24} style={{ marginBottom: theme.sizes.base }}>
2. Support for Expo services is only available in English, via e-mail.
</Text>
<Text caption gray height={24} style={{ marginBottom: theme.sizes.base }}>
3. You understand that Expo uses third-party vendors and hosting partners to provide the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and related technology required to run the Service.
</Text>
<Text caption gray height={24} style={{ marginBottom: theme.sizes.base }}>
4. You must not modify, adapt or hack the Service or modify another website so as to falsely imply that it is associated with the Service, Expo, or any other Expo service.
</Text>
<Text caption gray height={24} style={{ marginBottom: theme.sizes.base }}>
5. You may use the Expo Pages static hosting service solely as permitted and intended to host your organization pages, personal pages, or project pages, and for no other purpose. You may not use Expo Pages in violation of Expo's trademark or other rights or in violation of applicable law. Expo reserves the right at all times to reclaim any Expo subdomain without liability to you.
</Text>
<Text caption gray height={24} style={{ marginBottom: theme.sizes.base }}>
6. You agree not to reproduce, duplicate, copy, sell, resell or exploit any portion of the Service, use of the Service, or access to the Service without the express written permission by Expo.
</Text>
<Text caption gray height={24} style={{ marginBottom: theme.sizes.base }}>
7. We may, but have no obligation to, remove Content and Accounts containing Content that we determine in our sole discretion are unlawful, offensive, threatening, libelous, defamatory, pornographic, obscene or otherwise objectionable or violates any party's intellectual property or these Terms of Service.
</Text>
<Text caption gray height={24} style={{ marginBottom: theme.sizes.base }}>
8. Verbal, physical, written or other abuse (including threats of abuse or retribution) of any Expo customer, employee, member, or officer will result in immediate account termination.
</Text>
<Text caption gray height={24} style={{ marginBottom: theme.sizes.base }}>
9. You understand that the technical processing and transmission of the Service, including your Content, may be transferred unencrypted and involve (a) transmissions over various networks; and (b) changes to conform and adapt to technical requirements of connecting networks or devices.
</Text>
<Text caption gray height={24} style={{ marginBottom: theme.sizes.base }}>
10. You must not upload, post, host, or transmit unsolicited e-mail, SMSs, or "spam" messages.
</Text>
</ScrollView>
<Block middle padding={[theme.sizes.base / 2, 0]}>
<Button gradient onPress={() => this.setState({ showTerms: false })}>
<Text center white>I understand</Text>
</Button>
</Block>
</Block>
</Modal>
component. We have also provided the whole template of the modal.
Modal
closes when we tap on the back button of the mobile device. With this, we have come to the end of this part of our tutorial.
Modal
component provided by the react-native package. We also learned how to add content to the
Modal
body as well as make it
Modal
. Then, we also learned how to add a button to modal and configure it as a closing mechanism. Lastly, we also got insight on how to make the device back or home button trigger the closing of Modal.
Scrollable