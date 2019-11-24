React Native Plant App UI #4 : Illustration Slider and Animated Steps

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
section. The idea is to start by implementing the Illustration section with a horizontal image slider on the Welcome screen. Then, we are going to add the Delimiter Dots known as
Steps(Delimiter Dots)
section below the
Steps
. Then, we will set animation for the active
Image Illustrations
as per the sliding of Illustration images.
Delimiter dots
Welcome.defaultProps = {
illustrations: [
{ id: 1, source: require('../assets/images/illustration_1.png') },
{ id: 2, source: require('../assets/images/illustration_2.png') },
{ id: 3, source: require('../assets/images/illustration_3.png') },
],
};
state = {
}
renderIllustrations(){
const { illustrations } = this.props;
component in order to render the images. Then, we are going to configure the
FlatList
with different prop configurations in order to display the horizontal image slider properly. For that, we need to use the code from the following code snippet in the renderIllustrations() function:
FlatList
<FlatList
horizontal
pagingEnabled
scrollEnabled
showsHorizontalScrollIndicator={false}
scrollEventThrottle={16}
snapToAlignment="center"
data={illustrations}
extraDate={this.state}
keyExtractor={(item, index) => `${item.id}`}
renderItem={({ item }) => (
<Image
source={item.source}
resizeMode="contain"
/>
)}
/>
with different prop configurations which are explained below:
FlatList
and its Image component.
FlatList
and its Image component. For that, we are going to use the
FlatList
component from the react-native package. This
Dimensions
component allows us to get the full height and width of the app screen so that we can configure the styles using these size variables. For that, we need to import the
Dimensions
component first as shown in the code snippet below:
Dimensions
import { StyleSheet, FlatList, Image, Dimensions } from 'react-native';
component as shown in the code snippet below:
Dimensions
const { width, height } = Dimensions.get('window');
<FlatList
horizontal
pagingEnabled
scrollEnabled
showsHorizontalScrollIndicator={false}
scrollEventThrottle={16}
snapToAlignment="center"
data={illustrations}
extraDate={this.state}
keyExtractor={(item, index) => `${item.id}`}
renderItem={({ item }) => (
<Image
source={item.source}
resizeMode="contain"
style={{ width, height: height / 2, overflow: 'visible' }}
/>
)}
/>
section which will include the delimiter dots as per the number of Illustration section images. Since there are three images, there will be three delimiter dots. We have section out this section as renderSteps() function in our last tutorial part. Now, we are going to add the
Steps
to this function. For that, we need to use the code from the following code snippet:
Delimiter dots
renderSteps(){
const { illustrations } = this.props
return(
<Block row center middle style={styles.stepsContainer}>
{illustrations.map((item, index) => {
return (
<Block
animated
flex={false}
key={`step-${index}`}
color="gray"
style={[styles.steps]}
/>
)
})}
</Block>
)
}
with some style props. The
Block
template wraps the template for the delimiter dots. Here in order to make the number of delimiter dots equal to the number of illustration images, we have used the map() array function in the illustrations array. The map() function iterates through each of the items in the illustrations array and returns the template for each item. In this case, we have used the map() function only to make the number of delimiter dots equal to illustration images number. Then, inside the map() function, we have returned the
Block
component with props and styles.
Block
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
stepsContainer: {
position: 'absolute',
bottom: theme.sizes.base * 3,
right: 0,
left: 0,
},
steps: {
width: 5,
height: 5,
borderRadius: 5,
marginHorizontal: 2.5,
},
});
to our Delimiter Dots in our
Animation
section. For that, we need to import the
Steps
component from the react-native package as shown in the code snippet below:
Animated
import { StyleSheet, FlatList, Image, Dimensions, Animated } from 'react-native';
value. This variable will store our animation value for horizontal animation. In order to do this, we need to use the code from the following code snippet:
Animated
export default class Welcome extends React.Component {
scrollX = new Animated.Value(0);
state = {
}
.......................
. Value configuration enables us to bind to style properties or other props and can be interpolated as well.
Animated
component of
FlatList
function as shown in the code snippet below:
renderIllustrations()
<FlatList
horizontal
pagingEnabled
scrollEnabled
showsHorizontalScrollIndicator={false}
scrollEventThrottle={16}
snapToAlignment="center"
data={illustrations}
extraDate={this.state}
keyExtractor={(item, index) => `${item.id}`}
renderItem={({ item }) => (
<Image
source={item.source}
resizeMode="contain"
style={{ width, height: height / 2, overflow: 'visible' }}
/>
)}
onScroll={
Animated.event([{
nativeEvent: { contentOffset: { x: this.scrollX } }
}])
}
/>
component which takes the nativeEvent as a parameter. Then, we have defined the contentOffset value according to the scrollX variable inside the nativeEvent config.
Animated
which will depend on the onScroll event of the
Delimiter dots
component of renderIllustrations() function. For that, we need to first initialize the step position using the divide function of the
FlatList
component. The divide function creates a new
Animated
value composed by dividing the first
Animated
value by the second
Animated
value. And, its use is shown in the code snippet below:
Animated
const stepPosition = Animated.divide(this.scrollX, width);
. For that, we need to use the code from the code snippet below in the renderSteps() function:
Delimiter dots
<Block row center middle style={styles.stepsContainer}>
{illustrations.map((item, index) => {
const opacity = stepPosition.interpolate({
inputRange: [index - 1, index, index + 1],
outputRange: [0.4, 1, 0.4],
extrapolate: 'clamp',
});
return (
<Block
animated
flex={false}
key={`step-${index}`}
color="gray"
style={[styles.steps, { opacity }]}
/>
)
})}
</Block>
. The interpolate() function takes inputRange, outputRange and extrapolate as parameter values. The interpolate() function permits input ranges to map to different output ranges. Then, we have added opacity constant to the style prop of the
Animated.divide
component.
Block
of the
Delimiter dots
section when sliding the images of the Illustrations section. On top of that, the animation looks pretty smooth and appealing. With this, we have come to the end of this part of our tutorial.
Steps
component into our Illustrations section. We also learned how to add a beautiful active style animation to the Delimiter dots of the Steps section. Hence, we made the active animation of Delimeter dots in accordance with the sliding of images in the Illustrations section.
FlatList