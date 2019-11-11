React Native Plant App UI #1 : jump Started

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Visit Hacker Noon RSS Feed hackernoon.com/feedpromoted
React native Developer ,Coffee addict
npm install -g expo
expo init <project_name> // project name==> Plant
import React from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native';
export default class App extends React.Component {
render(){
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text>Plant App</Text>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: '#fff',
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'center',
},
});
expo start
,
‘screens’
,
‘navigation’
, and
‘components’
. For the
‘constants’
directory, we need to create eight JavaScript files. In the
‘./screens/’
directory, we need to create a JavaScript file called ‘index.js’ which will hold our navigator configurations. In the
‘/navigation/’
folder, we are going to keep the default constants that we are going to use in this app.
‘./constants/’
file in the
‘index.js’
folder. In this index.js file, we are going to import all the components and return them as a whole. The configuration in the index.js file is provided in the code snippet below:
‘./components/’
import Block from "./Block";
import Badge from "./Badge";
import Button from "./Button";
import Card from "./Card";
import Input from "./Input";
import Text from "./Text";
import Progress from "./Progress";
import Divider from "./Divider";
import Switch from "./Switch";
export { Block, Badge, Button, Card, Input, Text, Progress, Divider, Switch };
>>>expo install react-navigation
>>>expo install react-native-gesture-handler
>>>expo install react-navigation-stack
folder. In index.js file, we will set up a stack navigator with all the screen as shown in the code snippet below:
‘./navigation’
import { Image } from 'react-native';
import { createAppContainer } from 'react-navigation';
import { createStackNavigator } from 'react-navigation-stack';
import Welcome from '../screens/Welcome';
import Login from '../screens/Login';
import SignUp from '../screens/SignUp';
import Forgot from '../screens/Forgot';
import Explore from '../screens/Explore';
import Browse from '../screens/Browse';
import Product from '../screens/Product';
import Settings from '../screens/Settings';
const screens = createStackNavigator({
Welcome,
Login,
SignUp,
Forgot,
Explore,
Browse,
Product,
Settings,
}, {
defaultNavigationOptions: {
headerStyle: {},
headerBackImage: <Image/>,
headerBackTitle: null,
headerLeftContainerStyle: {},
headerRightContainerStyle: {},
}
});
export default createAppContainer(screens);
directory. Then, all the screens are included in the createStackNavigator function as the 1st parameter. In the 2nd parameter, we have configured the defaultNavigationOptions. The navigation options configured to this defaultNavigationOptions object are applied by default to all the screens. Here, in the defaultNavigationOptions object we have initialized different options for the header which are not configured yet.
‘./screens/’
folder of our project.
‘./assets/’
folder. In the constants folder, we have three files which are
‘./constants/’
,
mock.js
and
theme.js
. The
index.js
will contain the mock data that is required in the different UI sections of the app. So, if we require the use of any mock data for any screens, we are just going to import it from the mock.js file and use it in the screen UI. The
mock.js
file will contain the default style properties that we are going to use throughout this app.
theme.js
const categories = [
{
id: 'plants',
name: 'Plants',
tags: ['products', 'inspirations'],
count: 147,
image: require('../assets/icons/plants.png')
},
{
id: 'seeds',
name: 'Seeds',
tags: ['products', 'shop'],
count: 16,
image: require('../assets/icons/seeds.png')
},
{
id: 'flowers',
name: 'Flowers',
tags: ['products', 'inspirations'],
count: 68,
image: require('../assets/icons/flowers.png')
},
{
id: 'sprayers',
name: 'Sprayers',
tags: ['products', 'shop'],
count: 17,
image: require('../assets/icons/sprayers.png')
},
{
id: 'pots',
name: 'Pots',
tags: ['products', 'shop'],
count: 47,
image: require('../assets/icons/pots.png')
},
{
id: 'fertilizers',
name: 'fertilizers',
tags: ['products', 'shop'],
count: 47,
image: require('../assets/icons/fertilizers.png')
},
];
const products = [
{
id: 1,
name: '16 Best Plants That Thrive In Your Bedroom',
description: 'Bedrooms deserve to be decorated with lush greenery just like every other room in the house – but it can be tricky to find a plant that thrives here. Low light, high humidity and warm temperatures mean only certain houseplants will flourish.',
tags: ['Interior', '27 m²', 'Ideas'],
images: [
require('../assets/images/plants_1.png'),
require('../assets/images/plants_2.png'),
require('../assets/images/plants_3.png'),
// showing only 3 images, show +6 for the rest
require('../assets/images/plants_1.png'),
require('../assets/images/plants_2.png'),
require('../assets/images/plants_3.png'),
require('../assets/images/plants_1.png'),
require('../assets/images/plants_2.png'),
require('../assets/images/plants_3.png'),
]
}
];
const explore = [
// images
require('../assets/images/explore_1.png'),
require('../assets/images/explore_2.png'),
require('../assets/images/explore_3.png'),
require('../assets/images/explore_4.png'),
require('../assets/images/explore_5.png'),
require('../assets/images/explore_6.png'),
];
const profile = {
username: 'Kriss',
location: 'Asia',
email: 'kriss@kriss.com',
avatar: require('../assets/images/avatar.png'),
budget: 5000,
monthly_cap: 7000,
notifications: true,
newsletter: false,
};
export {
categories,
explore,
products,
profile,
}
const colors = {
accent: "#F3534A",
primary: "#0AC4BA",
secondary: "#2BDA8E",
tertiary: "#FFE358",
black: "#323643",
white: "#FFFFFF",
gray: "#9DA3B4",
gray2: "#C5CCD6",
};
const sizes = {
// global sizes
base: 16,
font: 14,
radius: 6,
padding: 25,
// font sizes
h1: 26,
h2: 20,
h3: 18,
title: 18,
header: 16,
body: 14,
caption: 12,
};
const fonts = {
h1: {
fontSize: sizes.h1
},
h2: {
fontSize: sizes.h2
},
h3: {
fontSize: sizes.h3
},
header: {
fontSize: sizes.header
},
title: {
fontSize: sizes.title
},
body: {
fontSize: sizes.body
},
caption: {
fontSize: sizes.caption
},
};
export { colors, sizes, fonts };
folder. For that, we need to import the
‘./constants’
and
mock.js
files into the index.js file and export theme as shown in the code snippet below:
theme.js
import * as theme from './theme';
import * as mocks from './mocks';
export {
theme,
mocks,
};
>>>expo install expo-asset
import { AppLoading } from 'expo';
import { Asset } from 'expo-asset';
import Navigation from './navigation/index';
module. We have also imported
Asset
which tells Expo to keep the app loading screen open if it is the first and only component rendered in your app. And, we have also imported the index.js file of
AppLoading
folder as
‘./navigation/’
. This
Navigation
component holds the app container that we created in the index.js file.
Navigation
// import all used images
const images = [
require('./assets/icons/back.png'),
require('./assets/icons/plants.png'),
require('./assets/icons/seeds.png'),
require('./assets/icons/flowers.png'),
require('./assets/icons/sprayers.png'),
require('./assets/icons/pots.png'),
require('./assets/icons/fertilizers.png'),
require('./assets/images/plants_1.png'),
require('./assets/images/plants_2.png'),
require('./assets/images/plants_3.png'),
require('./assets/images/explore_1.png'),
require('./assets/images/explore_2.png'),
require('./assets/images/explore_3.png'),
require('./assets/images/explore_4.png'),
require('./assets/images/explore_5.png'),
require('./assets/images/explore_6.png'),
require('./assets/images/illustration_1.png'),
require('./assets/images/illustration_2.png'),
require('./assets/images/illustration_3.png'),
require('./assets/images/avatar.png'),
];
handleResourcesAsync = async () => {
// we're caching all the images
// for better performance on the app
const cacheImages = images.map(image => {
return Asset.fromModule(image).downloadAsync();
});
return Promise.all(cacheImages);
}
which is initialized to the map() array function of images constant. This map() array function iterates through each item in the images array and then returns each image synced to cache download. Lastly, this function returns the cacheImages constant as a Promise.
cacheImages
export default class App extends React.Component {
state = {
isLoadingComplete: false,
}
handleResourcesAsync = async () => {
// we're caching all the images
// for better performance on the app
const cacheImages = images.map(image => {
return Asset.fromModule(image).downloadAsync();
});
return Promise.all(cacheImages);
}
render() {
if (!this.state.isLoadingComplete && !this.props.skipLoadingScreen) {
return (
<AppLoading
startAsync={this.handleResourcesAsync}
onError={error => console.warn(error)}
onFinish={() => this.setState({ isLoadingComplete: true })}
/>
)
}
return (
<Navigation />
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
});
component on the basis of isLoadingComplete state. The isLoadingComplete state is defined to handle the loading state of the app. If this state is false then
AppLoading
component is returned else the Navigation component is returned.
AppLoading
screen is provided in the code snippet below:
Welcome
import React from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native';
export default class Welcome extends React.Component {
render(){
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text>Welcome</Text>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: '#fff',
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'center',
},
});
folder which we will use in our screens and components in upcoming tutorials. Then, we configured the App.js in order to cache the image assets and also display the app loading state and app Welcome screen. Lastly, we implemented a simple template for the Welcome screen and run the app in an Android emulator to show that the app runs fine with all the configurations.
‘/constants’
folder.
‘./components’