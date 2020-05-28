Search icon
React Hook to Measure an Element's Size and Handle Responsive Components

react-cool-dimensions is a React hook that measure an element's size and handle responsive components with highly-performant way, using ResizeObserver. Try it you will ❤️ it!
⚡️ Try yourself: https://react-cool-dimensions.netlify.app

Features

Usage

react-cool-dimensions has a flexible API design, it can cover simple to complex use cases for you. Here are some examples to show you how does it work.
Basic Use Case
To report the size of an element by the width and height states. Please note, it reports the content rectangle of the element.
import React, { useRef } from "react";
import useDimensions from "react-cool-dimensions";

const App = () => {
  const ref = useRef();
  const { width, height, entry, unobserve, observe } = useDimensions(ref, {
    onResize: ({ width, height, entry, unobserve, observe }) => {
      // Triggered whenever the size of the target is changed
    },
  });

  return (
    <div ref={ref}>
      Hi! My width is {width}px and height is {height}px
    </div>
  );
};
Responsive Components
We have media queries but those are based on the browser viewport not individual elements. In some case, we'd like to style components based on the width of a containing element rather than the browser viewport. To meet this demand there's a proposal for container queries, but it still doesn't exist today...
No worries, react-cool-dimensions provides an alternative solution for us! We can activate the responsive mode by the breakpoints option. It's a width-based solution, once it's activated we can easily apply different styles to a component according to the currentBreakpoint state. The overall concept as below.
import React, { useRef } from "react";
import useDimensions from "react-cool-dimensions";

const Card = () => {
  const ref = useRef();
  const { currentBreakpoint } = useDimensions(ref, {
    // The "currentBreakpoint" will be the object key based on the target's width
    // for instance, 0px - 319px (currentBreakpoint = XS), 320px - 479px (currentBreakpoint = SM) and so on
    breakpoints: { XS: 0, SM: 320, MD: 480, LG: 640 },
    onResize: ({ currentBreakpoint }) => {
      // Now the event callback will be triggered when breakpoint is changed
      // we can also access the "currentBreakpoint" here
    },
  });

  return (
    <div class={`card ${currentBreakpoint}`} ref={ref}>
      <div class="card-header">I'm 😎</div>
      <div class="card-body">I'm 👕</div>
      <div class="card-footer">I'm 👟</div>
    </div>
  );
};
Thanks for reading, for more usage details checkout the project's GitHub page: https://github.com/wellyshen/react-cool-dimensions
You can also install this package is distributed via npm.
$ yarn add react-cool-dimensions
# or
$ npm install --save react-cool-dimensions

