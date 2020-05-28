React Hook to Measure an Element's Size and Handle Responsive Components

import

from

"react"

import

from

"react-cool-dimensions"

const

() =>

const

const

// The "currentBreakpoint" will be the object key based on the target's width

// for instance, 0px - 319px (currentBreakpoint = XS), 320px - 479px (currentBreakpoint = SM) and so on

XS

0

SM

320

MD

480

LG

640

onResize

( { currentBreakpoint } ) =>

// Now the event callback will be triggered when breakpoint is changed

// we can also access the "currentBreakpoint" here

return

< div class = { ` card ${ currentBreakpoint }`} ref = {ref} >