React Hook to Measure an Element's Size and Handle Responsive Components

Code x Design ✨
import React, { useRef } from "react";
import useDimensions from "react-cool-dimensions";
const App = () => {
const ref = useRef();
const { width, height, entry, unobserve, observe } = useDimensions(ref, {
onResize: ({ width, height, entry, unobserve, observe }) => {
// Triggered whenever the size of the target is changed
},
});
return (
<div ref={ref}>
Hi! My width is {width}px and height is {height}px
</div>
);
};
import React, { useRef } from "react";
import useDimensions from "react-cool-dimensions";
const Card = () => {
const ref = useRef();
const { currentBreakpoint } = useDimensions(ref, {
// The "currentBreakpoint" will be the object key based on the target's width
// for instance, 0px - 319px (currentBreakpoint = XS), 320px - 479px (currentBreakpoint = SM) and so on
breakpoints: { XS: 0, SM: 320, MD: 480, LG: 640 },
onResize: ({ currentBreakpoint }) => {
// Now the event callback will be triggered when breakpoint is changed
// we can also access the "currentBreakpoint" here
},
});
return (
<div class={`card ${currentBreakpoint}`} ref={ref}>
<div class="card-header">I'm 😎</div>
<div class="card-body">I'm 👕</div>
<div class="card-footer">I'm 👟</div>
</div>
);
};
$ yarn add react-cool-dimensions
# or
$ npm install --save react-cool-dimensions