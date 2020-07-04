Creating Highly-Performant Animations using Web Animations API and React hooks

import

from

"react"

import

from

"@wellyshen/use-web-animations"

const

() =>

const

keyframes

transform

"translateX(500px)"

// Move by 500px

"red"

"blue"

"green"

// Go through three colors

timing

delay

500

// Start with a 500ms delay

1000

// Run for 1000ms

2

// Repeat once

"alternate"

// Run the animation forwards and then backwards

"ease-in-out"

// Use a fancy timing function

onReady

( { playState, animate, animation } ) =>

// Triggered when the animation is ready to play (Google Chrome: available in v84+)

onUpdate

( { playState, animate, animation } ) =>

// Triggered when the animation enters the running state or changes state

onFinish

( { playState, animate, animation } ) =>

// Triggered when the animation enters the finished state (Google Chrome: available in v84+)

// More useful options...

return

< div className = "container" >

); };