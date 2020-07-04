Creating Highly-Performant Animations using Web Animations API and React hooks

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
import React from "react";
import useWebAnimations from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations";
const App = () => {
const { ref, playState } = useWebAnimations({
keyframes: {
transform: ["translateX(500px)"], // Move by 500px
background: ["red", "blue", "green"], // Go through three colors
},
timing: {
delay: 500, // Start with a 500ms delay
duration: 1000, // Run for 1000ms
iterations: 2, // Repeat once
direction: "alternate", // Run the animation forwards and then backwards
easing: "ease-in-out", // Use a fancy timing function
},
onReady: ({ playState, animate, animation }) => {
// Triggered when the animation is ready to play (Google Chrome: available in v84+)
},
onUpdate: ({ playState, animate, animation }) => {
// Triggered when the animation enters the running state or changes state
},
onFinish: ({ playState, animate, animation }) => {
// Triggered when the animation enters the finished state (Google Chrome: available in v84+)
},
// More useful options...
});
return (
<div className="container">
<p>🍿 Animation is {playState}</p>
<div className="target" ref={ref} />
</div>
);
};
import React from "react";
import useWebAnimations from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations";
const App = () => {
const { ref, playState, getAnimation } = useWebAnimations({
playbackRate: 0.5, // Change playback rate, default is 1
autoPlay: false, // Automatically starts the animation, default is true
keyframes: { transform: ["translateX(500px)"] },
timing: { duration: 1000, fill: "forwards" },
});
const play = () => {
getAnimation().play();
};
const pause = () => {
getAnimation().pause();
};
const reverse = () => {
getAnimation().reverse();
};
const cancel = () => {
getAnimation().cancel();
};
const finish = () => {
getAnimation().finish();
};
const seek = (e) => {
const animation = getAnimation();
const time = (animation.effect.getTiming().duration / 100) * e.target.value;
animation.currentTime = time;
};
const updatePlaybackRate = (e) => {
getAnimation().updatePlaybackRate(e.target.value);
};
return (
<div className="container">
<button onClick={play}>Play</button>
<button onClick={pause}>Pause</button>
<button onClick={reverse}>Reverse</button>
<button onClick={cancel}>Cancel</button>
<button onClick={finish}>Finish</button>
<input type="range" onChange={seek} />
<input type="number" defaultValue="1" onChange={updatePlaybackRate} />
<div className="target" ref={ref} />
</div>
);
};
import React from "react";
import useWebAnimations from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations";
const App = () => {
const { ref, getAnimation } = useWebAnimations({
keyframes: { transform: ["translateX(500px)"] },
timing: { duration: 1000, fill: "forwards" },
});
const speedUp = () => {
const animation = getAnimation();
animation.updatePlaybackRate(animation.playbackRate * 0.25);
};
const jumpToHalf = () => {
const animation = getAnimation();
animation.currentTime = animation.effect.getTiming().duration / 2;
};
return (
<div className="container">
<button onClick={speedUp}>Speed Up</button>
<button onClick={jumpToHalf}>Jump to Half</button>
<div className="target" ref={ref} />
</div>
);
};
import React, { useState } from "react";
import useWebAnimations from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations";
const App = () => {
const [showEl, setShowEl] = useState(false);
const { ref } = useWebAnimations({
keyframes: { transform: ["translateX(500px)"] },
timing: { duration: 1000, fill: "forwards" },
onUpdate: ({ animation }) => {
if (animation.currentTime > animation.effect.getTiming().duration / 2)
setShowEl(true);
},
});
return (
<div className="container">
{showEl && <div className="some-element" />}
<div className="target" ref={ref} />
</div>
);
};
import React, { useEffect } from "react";
import useWebAnimations from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations";
const App = () => {
const { ref, animate } = useWebAnimations();
useEffect(() => {
document.addEventListener("mousemove", (e) => {
// The target will follow the mouse cursor
animate({
keyframes: { transform: `translate(${e.clientX}px, ${e.clientY}px)` },
timing: { duration: 500, fill: "forwards" },
});
});
}, [animate]);
return (
<div className="container">
<div className="target" ref={ref} />
</div>
);
};
import useWebAnimations from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations";
const App = () => {
const { ref, animate } = useWebAnimations({
id: "fall", // Set animation id, default is empty string
keyframes: [{ top: 0, easing: "ease-in" }, { top: "500px" }],
timing: { duration: 300, fill: "forwards" },
onFinish: ({ animate, animation }) => {
// Lifecycle is triggered by each animation, we can check the id to prevent animation from repeating
if (animation.id === "bounce") return;
animate({
id: "bounce",
keyframes: [
{ top: "500px", easing: "ease-in" },
{ top: "10px", easing: "ease-out" },
],
timing: { duration: 300, composite: "add" },
});
},
});
return (
<div className="container">
<div className="target" ref={ref} />
</div>
);
};
⚠️ Composite modes isn't fully supported by all the browsers, please check the browser compatibility carefully before using it.
import React from "react";
import useWebAnimations, { bounce } from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations";
const App = () => {
// Add a pre-defined effect to the target
const { ref } = useWebAnimations({ ...bounce });
return (
<div className="container">
<div className="target" ref={ref} />
</div>
);
};
const { keyframes, timing } = bounce;
const { ref } = useWebAnimations({
keyframes,
timing: {
...timing,
delay: 1000, // Delay 1s
duration: timing.duration * 0.75, // Speed up the animation
},
});
$ yarn add @wellyshen/use-web-animations
# or
$ npm install --save @wellyshen/use-web-animations