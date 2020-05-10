✨ How To Build Your UI Components with React Portals Super Easy

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
import React from 'react';
import usePortal from 'react-cool-portal';
const App = () => {
const { Portal } = usePortal();
return (
<div>
<Portal>
<p>
Wow! I am rendered outside the DOM hierarchy of my parent component.
</p>
</Portal>
</div>
);
};
import React from 'react';
import usePortal from 'react-cool-portal';
const App = () => {
const { Portal } = usePortal({ containerId: 'my-portal-root' });
return (
<div>
<Portal>
<p>Now I am rendered into the specify element (id="my-portal-root").</p>
</Portal>
</div>
);
};
Note: If the container element doesn't exist, we will create it for you.
import React from 'react';
import usePortal from 'react-cool-portal';
const App = () => {
const { Portal, isShow, show, hide, toggle } = usePortal({
defaultShow: false, // The default visibility of portal, default is true
onShow: e => {
// Triggered when portal is shown
// The event object will be the parameter of "show(e?)"
},
onHide: e => {
// Triggered when portal is hidden
// The event object will be the parameter of "hide(e?)", it maybe MouseEvent (on clicks outside) or KeyboardEvent (press ESC key)
}
});
return (
<div>
<button onClick={show}>Open Modal</button>
<button onClick={hide}>Close Modal</button>
<button onClick={toggle}>{isShow ? 'Close' : 'Open'} Modal</button>
<Portal>
<div class="modal" tabIndex={-1}>
<div
class="modal-dialog"
role="dialog"
aria-labelledby="modal-label"
aria-modal="true"
>
<div class="modal-header">
<h5 id="modal-label" class="modal-title">
Modal title
</h5>
</div>
<div class="modal-body">
<p>Modal body text goes here.</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</Portal>
</div>
);
};
🧹 When no element in the container, we will remove it for you to avoid DOM mess.
import React from 'react';
import usePortal from 'react-cool-portal';
const App = () => {
const { Portal, isShow, show, hide, toggle } = usePortal({
defaultShow: false,
internalShowHide: false, // Disable the built-in show/hide portal functions, default is true
onShow: e => {
// Triggered when "isShow" is set as true
},
onHide: e => {
// Triggered when "isShow" is set as false
}
});
return (
<div>
<button onClick={show}>Open Modal</button>
<button onClick={hide}>Close Modal</button>
<button onClick={toggle}>{isShow ? 'Close' : 'Open'} Modal</button>
<Portal>
<div
// Now you can use the "isShow" state to handle the CSS animations
class={`modal${isShow ? ' modal-open' : ''}`}
tabIndex={-1}
>
<div
class="modal-dialog"
role="dialog"
aria-labelledby="modal-label"
aria-modal="true"
>
<div class="modal-header">
<h5 id="modal-label" class="modal-title">
Modal title
</h5>
</div>
<div class="modal-body">
<p>Modal body text goes here.</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</Portal>
</div>
);
};
import React, { useCallback } from 'react';
import usePortal from 'react-cool-portal';
// Customize your hook based on react-cool-portal
const useModal = (options = {}) => {
const { Portal, isShow, ...rest } = usePortal({
...options,
defaultShow: false,
internalShowHide: false
});
const Modal = useCallback(
({ children }) => (
<Portal>
<div class={`modal${isShow ? ' modal-open' : ''}`} tabIndex={-1}>
{children}
</div>
</Portal>
),
[]
);
return { Modal, isShow, ...rest };
};
// Use it wherever you want
const App = () => {
const { Modal, show, hide } = useModal();
return (
<div>
<button onClick={show}>Open Modal</button>
<button onClick={hide}>Close Modal</button>
<Modal>
<div
class="modal-dialog"
role="dialog"
aria-labelledby="modal-label"
aria-modal="true"
>
<div class="modal-header">
<h5 id="modal-label" class="modal-title">
Modal title
</h5>
</div>
<div class="modal-body">
<p>Modal body text goes here.</p>
</div>
</div>
</Modal>
</div>
);
};
$ yarn add react-cool-portal
# or
$ npm install --save react-cool-portal