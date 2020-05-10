✨ How To Build Your UI Components with React Portals Super Easy

Yo guys, I want to introduce react-cool-portal . It's a React.js hook for Portals . t helps you render children into a DOM node that exists outside the DOM hierarchy of the parent component. From now on you will never need to struggle with modals, dropdowns, tooltips etc. Check the features section out to learn more. Hope you guys 👍🏻 it.

Here are some minimal examples of how does it work. You can learn more about it by checking the API out.

Basic Use Case

Inserts an element or component into the a different location in the DOM.

import React from 'react' ; import usePortal from 'react-cool-portal' ; const App = () => { const { Portal } = usePortal(); return ( < div > <Portal> <p> Wow! I am rendered outside the DOM hierarchy of my parent component. </p> </Portal> </ div > ); };

By default, the children of portal is rendered into <div id="react-cool-portal"> of <body>. You can specify the DOM element you want through the containerId option.

import React from 'react' ; import usePortal from 'react-cool-portal' ; const App = () => { const { Portal } = usePortal({ containerId : 'my-portal-root' }); return ( < div > <Portal> <p>Now I am rendered into the specify element (id="my-portal-root").</p> </Portal> </ div > ); };

Note: If the container element doesn't exist, we will create it for you.

Use with State

react-cool-portal provides many useful features, which enable you to build a component with state. For instance, modal, dropdown, tooltip and so on.

import React from 'react' ; import usePortal from 'react-cool-portal' ; const App = () => { const { Portal, isShow, show, hide, toggle } = usePortal({ defaultShow : false , // The default visibility of portal, default is true onShow: e => { // Triggered when portal is shown // The event object will be the parameter of "show(e?)" }, onHide : e => { // Triggered when portal is hidden // The event object will be the parameter of "hide(e?)", it maybe MouseEvent (on clicks outside) or KeyboardEvent (press ESC key) } }); return ( < div > <button onClick={show}>Open Modal</button> <button onClick={hide}>Close Modal</button> <button onClick={toggle}>{isShow ? 'Close' : 'Open'} Modal</button> <Portal> <div class="modal" tabIndex={-1}> <div class="modal-dialog" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="modal-label" aria-modal="true" > <div class="modal-header"> <h5 id="modal-label" class="modal-title"> Modal title </h5> </div> <div class="modal-body"> <p>Modal body text goes here.</p> </div> </div> </div> </Portal> </ div > ); };

🧹 When no element in the container, we will remove it for you to avoid DOM mess.

The above example shows how easy you can handle the visibility of your component. You may ask how to handle the visibility with animations? No worries, you can disable the built-in show/hide functions by setting the internalShowHide option as false then handling the visibility of your component via the isShow state.

import React from 'react' ; import usePortal from 'react-cool-portal' ; const App = () => { const { Portal, isShow, show, hide, toggle } = usePortal({ defaultShow : false , internalShowHide : false , // Disable the built-in show/hide portal functions, default is true onShow: e => { // Triggered when "isShow" is set as true }, onHide : e => { // Triggered when "isShow" is set as false } }); return ( < div > <button onClick={show}>Open Modal</button> <button onClick={hide}>Close Modal</button> <button onClick={toggle}>{isShow ? 'Close' : 'Open'} Modal</button> <Portal> <div // Now you can use the "isShow" state to handle the CSS animations class={`modal${isShow ? ' modal-open' : ''}`} tabIndex={-1} > <div class="modal-dialog" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="modal-label" aria-modal="true" > <div class="modal-header"> <h5 id="modal-label" class="modal-title"> Modal title </h5> </div> <div class="modal-body"> <p>Modal body text goes here.</p> </div> </div> </div> </Portal> </ div > ); };

Build Your Customized Hook

Are you tired to write the same code over and over again? It's time to build your own hook based on react-cool-portal then use it wherever you want.

import React, { useCallback } from 'react' ; import usePortal from 'react-cool-portal' ; // Customize your hook based on react-cool-portal const useModal = ( options = {} ) => { const { Portal, isShow, ...rest } = usePortal({ ...options, defaultShow : false , internalShowHide : false }); const Modal = useCallback( ( { children } ) => ( < Portal > <div class={`modal${isShow ? ' modal-open' : ''}`} tabIndex={-1}> {children} </div> </ Portal > ), [] ); return { Modal, isShow, ...rest }; }; // Use it wherever you want const App = () => { const { Modal, show, hide } = useModal(); return ( < div > <button onClick={show}>Open Modal</button> <button onClick={hide}>Close Modal</button> <Modal> <div class="modal-dialog" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="modal-label" aria-modal="true" > <div class="modal-header"> <h5 id="modal-label" class="modal-title"> Modal title </h5> </div> <div class="modal-body"> <p>Modal body text goes here.</p> </div> </div> </Modal> </ div > ); };

Thanks for reading, for more usage details checkout the project's GitHub page: https://github.com/wellyshen/react-cool-portal

You can also install this package is distributed via npm

$ yarn add react-cool-portal # or $ npm install --save react-cool-portal

