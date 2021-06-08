React App Configuration with TypeScript and Webpack

@ alexadam Alex Adam Creative Coder

A step-by-step guide on how to create a React project from scratch, with TypeScript and Webpack.

You can find the full source code here.

Setup

Prerequisites:

node

yarn

Create the project's folder:

mkdir react-app cd react-app

Generate a default package.json file with yarn:

yarn init -y

Install React, TypeScript and Webpack:

yarn add react react-dom yarn add --dev @types/react \ @types/react-dom \ awesome-typescript-loader \ css-loader \ html-webpack-plugin \ node-sass \ sass-loader \ style-loader \ typescript \ webpack \ webpack-cli \ webpack-dev-server

Add build, dev & clean scripts in the package.json file:

.... }, "scripts" : { "clean" : "rm -rf dist/*" , "build" : "webpack" , "dev" : "webpack serve" }

Configure TypeScript by creating the file tsconfig.json with:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "incremental" : true , "target" : "es5" , "module" : "commonjs" , "lib" : [ "dom" , "dom.iterable" , "es6" ], "allowJs" : true , "jsx" : "react" , "sourceMap" : true , "outDir" : "./dist/" , "rootDir" : "." , "removeComments" : true , "strict" : true , "moduleResolution" : "node" , "allowSyntheticDefaultImports" : true , "esModuleInterop" : true , "experimentalDecorators" : true }, "include" : [ "client" ], "exclude" : [ "node_modules" , "build" , "dist" ] }

To configure Webpack, make a file webpack.config.js containing:

const path = require ( "path" ); const app_dir = __dirname + '/client' ; const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( 'html-webpack-plugin' ); const HTMLWebpackPluginConfig = new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ template : app_dir + '/index.html' , filename : 'index.html' , inject : 'body' }); const config = { mode : 'development' , entry : app_dir + '/app.tsx' , output : { path : __dirname + '/dist' , filename : 'app.js' , publicPath : '/' }, module : { rules : [{ test : /\.s?css$/ , use : [ 'style-loader' , 'css-loader' , 'sass-loader' ] }, { test : /\.tsx?$/ , loader : "awesome-typescript-loader" , exclude : /(node_modules|bower_components)/ }, { test : /\.(woff|woff2|ttf|eot)(\?v=[0-9]\.[0-9]\.[0-9])?$/ , exclude : [ /node_modules/ ], loader : "file-loader" }, { test : /\.(jpe?g|png|gif|svg)$/i , exclude : [ /node_modules/ ], loader : "file-loader" }, { test : /\.(pdf)$/i , exclude : [ /node_modules/ ], loader : "file-loader" , options : { name : '[name].[ext]' , }, }, ] }, plugins : [HTMLWebpackPluginConfig], resolve : { extensions : [ ".ts" , ".tsx" , ".js" , ".jsx" ] }, optimization : { removeAvailableModules : false , removeEmptyChunks : false , splitChunks : false , }, devServer : { port : 8080 , // open: true, hot: true , inline : true , historyApiFallback : true , }, }; module .exports = config;

Example App

Create a folder named client (in the project's folder):

mkdir client cd client

Make a simple React component, in the file numbers.tsx:

import React, {useState} from 'react' ; interface INumberProps { initValue : number } const Numbers = ( props: INumberProps ) => { const [value, setValue] = useState(props.initValue) const onIncrement = () => { setValue(value + 1 ) } const onDecrement = () => { setValue(value - 1 ) } return ( < div > Number is {value} <div> <button onClick={onIncrement}>+</button> <button onClick={onDecrement}>-</button> </div> </ div > ) } export default Numbers

Create the main React component (the entry point), in the file app.tsx:

import * as React from 'react' ; import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import Numbers from './numbers' ; ReactDOM.render( < Numbers initValue = {42} /> , document.getElementById('app') as HTMLElement );

Next, add the index.html:

<!DOCTYPE html> < html > <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" /> <title>React TypeScript</title> </head> <body> <div id="app"></div> </body> </html>

Then, run yarn dev and open http://localhost:8080/ in a browser.

Use this project as a template

You can save the

Setup

#!/bin/sh rm -rf node_modules rm package.json yarn init --yes yarn add react react-dom yarn add --dev @types/react \ @types/react-dom \ awesome-typescript-loader \ css-loader \ html-webpack-plugin \ node-sass \ sass-loader \ style-loader \ typescript \ webpack \ webpack-cli \ webpack-dev-server # Remove the last line sed -i.bak '$ d' package.json && rm package.json.bak # append the scripts commads cat <<EOT >> package.json , "scripts" : { "clean" : "rm -rf dist/*" , "build" : "webpack" , "dev" : "webpack serve" } }

steps as a shell script

Delete the node-modules folder and, when you want to start a new project, you can copy the contents of

react-app

mkdir new -project cd new -project # copy the react-app folder content to the new project rsync -rtv /path/to/../react-app/ . ./init.sh

to the new location:

Previously published at https://alexadam.dev/blog/create-react-project.html

Also Featured In

Tags