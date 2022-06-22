Quick Update On Luna 2.0 - LUNC, Goblin, GameInfinity & Ethereum Ropsten Testnet

The crypto market is presently bearish, with BTC trading around $30000 and the altcoins are down more than 60% from their all-time high. Below are some real quick updates on trending crypto topics you must read. Luna 2.0: price 80% down from the launch day. GoblinTown NFT: It Just Surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, Imaginary Ones NFT, and Invisible Friends NFT projects. GameInfinity: The future of Web3, Presale live. Is POS finally here?





The crypto market is presently bearish, with BTC trading around $30000 and the altcoins are down more than 60% from their all-time high. While some are holding on to their portfolio, some of them are eager to buy the dip.





Above all the panic and excitement in the market, there are some exciting crypto projects making news. Below are some real quick updates on trending crypto topics you must read.





Key takeaways:

Luna 2.0: price 80% down from the launch day.

GoblinTown NFT: It Just Surpassed Bored Ape

GameInfinity: The future of Web3, Presale live

Ethereum Testnet : Is POS finally here?





1. Luna & Lunc: Luna is down 80% from the launch day.





As you all know, LUNA went penniless in May 2022. As a result, LUNA's value plummeted to almost nothing. As a tackle strategy, the Luna team introduced New Terra Blockchain by renaming Luna to Luna classic (LUNC), On the 28th of May 2022.





As of June 10, 2022, LUNC is trading at $0.0000755, Luna is up by 2% in the last 24 hours according to CoinMaket cap and more than 80% down from its launch day.





LUNA 2.0 was believed to cost $50 when it was released, with some sources suggesting costs as low as $30 and as high as $60.





Wait for more community updates before you invest in Luna.





2. GoblinTown NFT: It Just Surpassed Bored Ape





The series, which debuted in mid-May, takes its title from a negative cryptocurrency marketplace trend known as Goblintown.





Although in terms of market value and revenues, __Goblintown __has surpassed the premium Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, Imaginary Ones NFT, and Invisible Friends NFT projects.





At present, the floor price of Goblintown is 4.98 ETH, with a total volume of 32.2K and has 4.6K owners.





The collection of 9,999 NFTs released in May for free has achieved overwhelming support in a short period of time. Within only 24 hours, Opensea claims to have made $7.3 million in sales of Goblin NFTs.





The Goblin Town NFT project recently surfaced among the top trending NFT ventures, with sales growth across the month. In terms of trade volumes in the past few days, the project took the second most desirable slot on OpenSea.





3. GameInfinity: The future of Web3, Presale live



The Metaverse and Blockchain are solid and dependable platforms for taking gaming to the next stage. There are just a few successful web3 gaming projects, and GameInfinity is one of them.



GameInfinity has launched several games that involve sports voting, singleplayer, multiplayer, and many more games are yet to be launched. The project has achieved 60,000+ game sessions with 20,000+ verified users.





The most prominent Blockchain Gaming Project is now running a Presale of its currency GAMEIN - https://gameinfinity.io/gamein-token



The GAMEIN Token is also called ‘Gaming Currency’ or ‘Web3 Token’, with a total supply of 270 million coins, which is built on the network called BSC 20.



GAMEIN tokens are used to play games, trade NFTs and can be used on exchanges.









4. Ethereum Testnet: Is POS finally here?





The first test of the Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming merge was finally completed on Wednesday, 9th June 2022.



The Ropsten test network (testnet) successfully integrated its proof-of-work execution layer with the Beacon Chain proof-of-stake consensus chain, a procedure that will be repeated within a few months on the mainstream Ethereum network.





Ropsten Testnet is one of the oldest Ethereum Testnets, which was released in 2016. It is a pre-configured proof-of-work Ethereum Test network.



The Merge is a long-awaited advancement in Ethereum's search for a new proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm. The Ethereum network is currently dependent on Proof of Work (PoW).



Is Proof of Stake live?





Before the mainnet merging, developers must perform a few additional stages following the Ropsten merge. Other Goerli and Seoplia testnet merging are likely to happen in the following months.



Thanks for reading!

Dave D





