Comparing Axie Infinity and GameInfinity

Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe, created by the Vietnamese developer Sky Mavis. GameInfinity is a free-to-play and earn platform, where players can register themselves for free and will be rewarded with 100 GAMEIN tokens for registration which can be used to play the games. There are two main tokens Smooth Love Potion (SLP) and Axie. Infinity Shard (AXS) are an ERC-20 governance token for the Axie Universe. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. These tokens are used to buy land, farm or raise Axies, just like any other in-game currency.