"Programming Must Be Practiced, Often"—Aaron Newbold, '20 Noonie Nominee: Programming & Future

2020 Noonie Nominee, Aaron Rory Newbold from Bahamas, who's been nominated in the both the Future Heroes and Technology #Noonies categories.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

Hey, my name is Aaron Rory Newbold and I am a Full-Stack Developer, with an interest in creating absolutely b-e-a-utiful and functional websites and applications.

I was first introduced to the world of programming through a program called BYOND an IDE which allowed me to create multiplayer inclusive pixel art-based games.

With this program, I created many games that were played by hundreds of users, and ever since then I have been completely immersed in the world of programming.



My recent excursion being my enrollment into an international remote coding school where I studied with thousands of other students globally to become a web developer.

We used zoom nearly every day for over 6 months to communicate as we organized and worked on our co-operative projects through pair-programming.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I generally tend to write about what I've discovered and learned on my journey to becoming a Web dDeveloper.

As mentioned before, I originally got into programming through the interest of game development.

So, originally all the programs that I made were related to game development at first. Then later on I ended up working my way into web-development.



4. What are you most excited about right now?

Starting a career as a full-fledged developer I would say.

5. What are you worried about right now?

I guess finding my place, career wise, in the development world.

6. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career

I had left my job a few months prior to commit myself to remote schooling to become a full-stack web developer, so nothing really career-wise I would say. However, definitely have been staying inside a lot more, life at this point is pretty socially strained.

7. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Interesting question!

My investment would probably be related to my surrounding environment, my neighbourhood. Perhaps some upgrade to the quality of life and education of my neighbourhood and trying to pull it together into a more tight-knit community.

Possibly looking into free energy systems on a communal level for the neighbourhood, hoping to set an example for other constituencies.

8. Which apps can't you live without?

Based on that apps I use the most, I would say WhatsApp, Mail and Visual Studio Code.

9. What are you currently learning?

Honestly, as a programmer, I feel as though there are so many things out there that I don't know about and because of this there is always going to be something new to learn.

Even when I'm not focusing on learning anything new in particular, through every new project built is a new experience.

Programming is something that you must practice often to retain the information gained, if not you may find yourself repeatedly going over the same material.





