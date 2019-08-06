Profiling Java Applications with Async Profiler

5,080 reads

Disclaimer: This story is not sponsored by Async Profiler.

Overview

Most Java sampling profilers rely on " Java Virtual Machine Tool Interface (JVM TI) " to profile Java applications. However, there is an inherent limitation with JVM TI. JVM TI only allows collecting stack traces at a safepoint. Therefore, any sampling profilers using JVM TI suffer from the safepoint bias problem.

" " does not use JVMTI to get stack trace samples and therefore, it avoids the safepoint bias problem. Let’s understand this problem first. Async Profiler " does not use JVMTI to get stack trace samples and therefore, it avoids the safepoint bias problem. Let’s understand this problem first.

So, what is a safepoint?

Following are some examples of safepoints in a Java application.

Between every 2 bytecodes (interpreter mode) Backedge of non-counted loops Method exit JNI call exit

Safepoint bias problem

In summary, when sampling profilers get sample stack traces, the application threads are stopped to collect data and the threads are resumed. The problem here is that the application threads are stopped only at safepoints and therefore when profilers get stack trace samples at predefined intervals, the stack traces are retrieved only at next available safepoint poll location. Hence, the samples are biased towards safepoints and the profiler may report inaccurate data.

How can we avoid this safepoint bias problem?

AsyncGetCallTrace method, which is an OpenJDK internal API call to facilitate non-safepoint collection of stack traces. There are some profilers using this AsyncGetCallTrace method to avoid the safepoint bias problem. There is anmethod, which is an OpenJDK internal API call to facilitate non-safepoint collection of stack traces. There are some profilers using thismethod to avoid the

AsyncGetCallTrace API in order to efficiently and accurately profile a Java application. The " Honest Profiler " is one of the first Java sampling profilers without the safepoint bias problem. Honest Profiler has its own sampling agent that uses UNIX Operating System signals andAPI in order to efficiently and accurately profile a Java application.

-XX:+UnlockDiagnosticVMOptions -XX:+DebugNonSafepoints " Java Flight Recorder also does not require threads to be at safe points in order for stacks to be sampled. However, it cannot get metadata for non-safepoint parts of the code without using the following flags: "

Introduction to Async Profiler

AsyncGetCallTrace API. Now, you must have figured out that " Async Profiler " also avoids the safepoint bias problem by usingAPI.

Async Profiler is a low overhead sampling profiler for Java. It uses AsyncGetCallTrace and AsyncGetCallTrace method) such as OpenJDK and Oracle JDK. is a low overhead sampling profiler for Java. It usesand perf_events together to give a more holistic view of the application including both system code paths and Java code paths. Async profiler works with any JDK based on HotSpot JVM (which hasmethod) such as OpenJDK and Oracle JDK.

perf_events , the system code paths of an application are profiled. Async Profiler nicely combines both system code paths from perf_events and Java code paths from AsyncGetCallTrace API. With, the system code paths of an application are profiled. Async Profiler nicely combines both system code paths fromand Java code paths fromAPI.

-XX:+UnlockDiagnosticVMOptions -XX:+DebugNonSafepoints " It’s also recommended to use the following flags when profiling with Async Profiler: "

Async profiler supports several types of profiling. For example,

CPU profiling Allocation profiling Wall-clock profiling Lock profiling

Another exciting feature in Async Profiler is the out-of-the-box Flame Graph support, which allows visualizing stack traces.

Flame Graph is just one of the output formats supported by Async Profiler. Interestingly, Async Profiler also can produce a Java Flight Recording with "Method Profiling Sample" events.

Following are output types supported by Async Profiler.

summary: Summary of execution profile traces: List all unique stack trace samples in the descending order of sample count. flat: List all top methods from stack trace samples. collapsed: Folded output of stack traces compatible with Brendan Gregg’s flamegraph.pl script. svg: Visualize all stack traces as a Flame Graph. tree: Web (HTML) page showing all stack traces as a call tree. jfr: Java Flight Recording with Method Profiling Sample events

The last three outputs (svg, tree, and jfr) should be used with the option to dump output to a file.

*.svg , *.html or *.jfr extension, the output format will automatically be svg, tree or jfr respectively. If the output file hasorextension, the output format will automatically beorrespectively.

The summary, traces, and flat outputs can be combined. That is, in fact, the default output of Async Profiler.

Getting Started with Async Profiler

perf_events . Following configurations should be done to capture kernel call stacks using perf_events from a non-root process. As I mentioned earlier, Async Profiler depends on. Following configurations should be done to capture kernel call stacks usingfrom a non-root process.

Set /proc/sys/kernel/perf_event_paranoid to 1. Set /proc/sys/kernel/kptr_restrict to 0.

sysctl command to update values. You can directly write values to the mentioned files or usecommand to update values.

Writing to files:

echo 1 | sudo tee /proc/sys/kernel/perf_event_paranoid echo 0 | sudo tee /proc/sys/kernel/kptr_restrict

sysctl command: Usingcommand:

sudo sysctl -w kernel.perf_event_paranoid=1 sudo sysctl -w kernel.kptr_restrict=0

/etc/sysctl.conf in order to make the settings permanent. (This is not usually recommended) You may also add the following lines toin order to make the settings permanent. (This is not usually recommended)

kernel. perf_event_paranoid =1 kernel. kptr_restrict =0

JAVA_HOME and executed the make command. Since I like to work with the latest changes, I built the Async Profiler from the source. Building the profiler was easy. I just exportedand executed thecommand.

Let’s profile some sample applications and see how each profile will look like.

I used sample applications I developed to demonstrate various performance issues. Source code is at https://github.com/chrishantha/sample-java-programs/

I will be using the svg output since it’s easier to visualize stack traces with Flame Graphs.

CPU Profiling

UUID s and doing some math operations. To profile the CPU, I used " highcpu " sample application. This application has several threads doing several CPU consuming tasks such as calculating hashes for some randoms and doing some math operations.

I executed the application using the following command.

java -Xms128m -Xmx128m -XX:+UnlockDiagnosticVMOptions -XX:+DebugNonSafepoints -jar target/highcpu.jar -- exit -timeout 600

While the application was running, I took a CPU profile for 30 seconds using the following command.

./profiler.sh -d 30 -f cpu-flame-graph.svg --title "CPU profile" --width 1600 $(pgrep -f highcpu)

Following is the Flame Graph showing which methods were on CPU.

Here, we can see that the Flame Graph shows both system code paths and Java code paths.

Without Async Profiler, getting a similar Flame Graph was not straightforward. In order to generate " Java Mixed-Mode Flame Graphs ", the following steps had to be done.

Run the application with -XX:+PreserveFramePointer . Profile application using perf record command and generate a perf.data file. Generate Java symbol table using perf-map-agent to map Java code addresses to method names. Use perf script command, get folded output, and generate Flame Graph.

-XX:+PreserveFramePointer flag, which is only available in JDK 8u60 and later will have a performance overhead. Sometimes, the frames will be missing due to method inlining. This approach had various issues. For example, theflag, which is only available in JDK 8u60 and later will have a performance overhead. Sometimes, the frames will be missing due to method inlining.

Allocation Profiling

TLAB (Thread Local Allocation Buffer) callbacks, which can be used in production without much overhead. Java Flight Recorder also uses a similar approach. Async Profiler can also be used to profile the code allocating heap memory. It uses(Thread Local Allocation Buffer) callbacks, which can be used in production without much overhead. Java Flight Recorder also uses a similar approach.

alloc . Let’s look at an Allocation profile for the same highcpu sample application. Note that profiling event type is

./profiler.sh -e alloc -d 30 -f alloc-flame-graph.svg --title "Allocation profile" --width 1600 $(pgrep -f highcpu)

Now, top edges show the methods allocating memory. Here, we can quickly see which code paths are allocating memory in the application.

Let’s look at another sample application named " allocations ". This application checks whether a number is prime or not in a finite loop.

Unlike highcpu application, this application terminates in a short time. Therefore, I profiled the allocations from the beginning by launching Async Profiler as an agent

java -Xms64m -Xmx64m -XX:+UnlockDiagnosticVMOptions -XX:+DebugNonSafepoints -agentpath: "/home/isuru/projects/git-projects/async-profiler/build/libasyncProfiler.so=start,event=alloc,file=allocation-flame-graph.svg,svg,title=Allocation profile,width=1600" -jar target/allocations.jar

Following is the Flame Graph output.

From the Allocations Flame Graph, it is clear that almost all of the allocations are due to Java Autoboxing , which is not easily perceived when looking at the code.

Wall-clock Profiling

wall event type. Async Profiler can also sample all threads equally irrespective of each thread's status (Running, Sleeping or Blocked) by using theevent type.

Wall-clock profile is really useful to figure out what's happening with threads over time. Wall-clock profiling can be used to troubleshoot issues in the application start-up time.

Since all threads are profiled regardless of thread status, Wall-clock profiler is most useful in per-thread mode.

Let's see an example. Following is the wall-clock profile the highcpu application.

./profiler.sh -e wall -t -d 30 -f wall-flame-graph.svg --title "Wall clock profile" --width 1600 $(pgrep -f highcpu)

Above Flame Graph shows that there is an almost equal number of samples for each thread.

Let's look at another wall-clock profile for " latencies " application. This application mainly has two threads (Even Thread and Odd Thread) to print even and odd numbers. The method to check whether a number is even is synchronized.

java -Xms64m -Xmx64m -XX:+UnlockDiagnosticVMOptions -XX:+DebugNonSafepoints -XX:+UseSerialGC -agentpath: "/home/isuru/projects/git-projects/async-profiler/build/libasyncProfiler.so=start,event=wall,file=wall-flame-graph.svg,threads,svg,simple,title=Wall clock profile,width=1600" -jar target/latencies.jar --count 10

Above Flame Graph clearly shows the thread states of all threads. Even and Odd threads were in Sleeping or Blocked states most of the time.

Lock Profiling

lock event type in Async Profiler. Locks in a Java Application can be profiled by using theevent type in Async Profiler.

Let's look at the lock profile for the "latencies" application.

java -Xms64m -Xmx64m -XX:+UnlockDiagnosticVMOptions -XX:+DebugNonSafepoints -XX:+UseSerialGC -agentpath: "/home/isuru/projects/git-projects/async-profiler/build/libasyncProfiler.so=start,event=lock,file=lock-flame-graph.svg,svg,simple,title=Lock profile,width=1600" -jar target/latencies.jar --count 10

Above Flame Graph shows the code paths blocked due to locks.

Other Types of Profiling

perf_events . Async Profiler also has many other event types. For example, it supports some Hardware and Software performance counters from

context-switches , page-faults , etc. and hardware performance counters like cache-misses , branch-misses , etc. can be profiled easily. This means that, with Async Profiler, software performance counters like, etc. and hardware performance counters like, etc. can be profiled easily.

list action can be used. To view all event types supported by the target JVM, theaction can be used.

./profiler.sh list jps Basic events: cpu alloc lock wall itimer Perf events: page-faults context-switches cycles instructions cache-references cache-misses branches branch-misses bus-cycles L1-dcache-load-misses LLC-load-misses dTLB-load-misses mem:breakpoint trace:tracepoint

Summary

Async Profiler is possibly the best profiling tool I have used so far. It avoids the safepoint bias problem and combines the power of perf_events' Linux Kernel profiling.

Async Profiler supports many kinds of events like CPU cycles, Linux performance counters, allocations, lock attempts, etc. This story demonstrated a few examples of Async Profiler using some sample Java applications and producing Flame Graphs.

It's really easy to use Async Profiler especially because of its outputs are much simpler and does not require special applications to process the outputs.

I recommend you to try Async Profiler and make sure that you always profile your applications while developing (to avoid costly production issues in the future).

Tags