Processing 350K Requests Per Month via Three Free ETA Services Instead of One Paid Google Service

CTO at Mad Devs
func newCache(cfg config.GdmCacheConfig,
pf func(from, to geometry.Coordinate)
(durationDistancePair, error)) *Cache {
res := Cache{
cacheItems: make(map[string]gdmCacheItem),
ttlSec: cfg.CacheItemTTLSec,
invalidatePeriodSec: cfg.InvalidationPeriodSec,
pfGetP2PDurationAndDistance: pf,
}
return &res
}
func (c *Cache) get(from, to geometry.Coordinate)
(gdmCacheItem, bool) {
c.mut.RLock()
defer c.mut.RUnlock()
keyStr := geometry.EncodeRawCoordinates([]geometry.Coordinate
{from, to})
val, exist := c.cacheItems[keyStr]
if exist {
return val, exist
}
itemsWithToEq := make([]gdmCacheItem, 0,
len(c.cacheItems))
for _, v := range c.cacheItems {
if v.to == to {
itemsWithToEq =
append(itemsWithToEq, v)
}
}
for _, itwt := range itemsWithToEq {
p1 :=
geometry.Coordinate2Point(from)
p2 :=
geometry.Coordinate2Point(itwt.from)
if c.geom.DistancePointToPoint(p1,
p2) > 10.0 {
continue
}
return itwt, true
}
return gdmCacheItem{}, false
}
func (c *Cache) set(from, to geometry.Coordinate)
(gdmCacheItem, error) {
keyStr :=
geometry.EncodeRawCoordinates([]geometry.Coordinate
{from, to})
c.mut.Lock()
defer c.mut.Unlock()
if v, ex := c.cacheItems[keyStr]; ex {
return v, nil
}
resp, err :=
c.pfGetP2PDurationAndDistance(from, to)
if err != nil {
return gdmCacheItem{}, err
}
neuItem := gdmCacheItem{
from: from,
to: to,
data: durationDistancePair{
dur: resp.dur,
distanceMeters:
resp.distanceMeters},
invalidationTime:
time.Now().Add(time.Duration(c.ttlSec) *
time.Second),
}
c.cacheItems[keyStr] = neuItem
return neuItem, nil
}
func (c *Cache) invalidate() {
c.mut.Lock()
defer c.mut.Unlock()
toDelete := make([]string, 0,
len(c.cacheItems))
for k, v := range c.cacheItems {
if
time.Now().Before(v.invalidationTime) {
continue
}
toDelete = append(toDelete, k)
}
for _, td := range toDelete {
delete(c.cacheItems, td)
}
}
func (c *Cache) run() {
ticker :=
time.NewTicker(time.Duration(c.invalidatePeriodSec) * time.Second)
for {
select {
case <-ticker.C:
c.invalidate()
}
}
}
The Open Source Routing Machine or OSRM is a C++ implementation of a high-performance routing engine for the shortest paths in road networks.
Wikipedia.
// everything that these structures mean is
described here
https://developer.here.com/documentation/traffic/de
v_guide/topics/common-acronyms.html
type hereResponse struct {
RWS []rws `json:"RWS"`
}
type rws struct {
RW []rw `json:"RW"`
}
type rw struct {
FIS []fis `json:"FIS"`
}
type fis struct {
FI []fi `json:"FI"`
}
type fi struct {
TMC tmc `json:"TMC"`
CF []cf `json:"CF"`
}
type tmc struct {
PC int `json:"PC"`
DE string `json:"DE"`
QD string `json:"QD"`
LE float64 `json:"LE"`
}
type cf struct {
TY string `json:"TY"`
SP float32 `json:"SP"`
SU float64 `json:"SU"`
FF float64 `json:"FF"`
JF float64 `json:"JF"`
CN float64 `json:"CN"`
}
type geocodingResponse struct {
Response response `json:"Response"`
}
type response struct {
View []view `json:"View"`
}
type view struct {
Result []result `json:"Result"`
}
type result struct {
MatchLevel string `json:"MatchLevel"`
Location location `json:"Location"`
}
type location struct {
DisplayPosition position `json:"DisplayPosition"`
}
type position struct {
Latitude float64 `json:"Latitude"`
Longitude float64 `json:"Longitude"`
}
type osmInfo struct {
Waypoints []waypoints `json:"waypoints"`
Code string `json:"code"`
}
type waypoints struct {
Nodes []int `json:"nodes"`
Hint string `json:"hint"`
Distance float64 `json:"distance"`
Name string `json:"name"`
Location []float64 `json:"location"`
}
type osmDataTraffic struct {
FromOSMID int
ToOSMID int
TubeSpeed float64
EdgeRate float64
}
// CreateTrafficData - function creates a cvs file
containing traffic information
func CreateTrafficData(h config.TrafficConfig)
error {
osm := make([]osmDataTraffic, 0)
x, y := mercator(h.Lan, h.Lon, h.MapZoom)
quadKey := tileXYToQuadKey(x, y, h.MapZoom)
trafficInfo, err :=
getTrafficDataToHereService(quadKey, h.APIKey)
if err != nil {
return err
}
for _, t := range trafficInfo.RWS[0].RW {
for j := 0; j < len(t.FIS[0].FI)-1; j++ {
position, err :=
getCoordinateByStreetName(t.FIS[0].FI[j].TMC.DE,
h.APIKey)
if err != nil {
logrus.Error(err)
continue
}
osmID, err :=
requestToGetNodesOSMID(position.Latitude,
position.Longitude, h.OSMRAddr)
if err != nil {
logrus.Error(err)
continue
}
osm = append(osm, osmDataTraffic{
FromOSMID: osmID[0],
ToOSMID: osmID[1],
TubeSpeed: 0,
EdgeRate: t.FIS[0].FI[j].CF[0].SU,
})
}
}
if err := createCSVFile(osm); err != nil {
return err
}
return nil
}
// http://mathworld.wolfram.com/MercatorProjection.htm
l
func mercator(lan, lon float64, z int64) (float64,
float64) {
latRad := lan * math.Pi / 180
n := math.Pow(2, float64(z))
xTile := n * ((lon + 180) / 360)
yTile := n * (1 - (math.Log(math.Tan(latRad)+1/math.Cos(latRad)) /
math.Pi)) / 2
return xTile, yTile
}
// http://mathworld.wolfram.com/MercatorProjection.htm
l
func tileXYToQuadKey(xTile, yTile float64, z int64)
string {
quadKey := ""
for i := uint(z); i > 0; i-- {
var digit = 0
mask := 1 << (i - 1)
if (int(xTile) & mask) != 0 {
digit++
}
if (int(yTile) & mask) != 0 {
digit = digit + 2
}
quadKey += fmt.Sprintf("%d", digit)
}
return quadKey
}
// requestToGetNodesOSMID - function for getting
osm id by coordinates
func requestToGetNodesOSMID(lan, lon float64,
osrmAddr string) ([]int, error) {
osm := osmInfo{}
// here it is necessary that at the
beginning lon And then lan
// WARN only Ho Chi Minh
url :=
fmt.Sprintf("http://%s/nearest/v1/driving/%v,%v",
osrmAddr, lon, lan)
resp, err := http.Get(url)
if err != nil {
return nil, err
}
if resp.StatusCode != http.StatusOK {
return nil, fmt.Errorf("Status code
%d", resp.StatusCode)
}
body, err := ioutil.ReadAll(resp.Body)
if err != nil {
return nil, err
}
err = json.Unmarshal(body, &osm)
if err != nil {
return nil, err
}
if len(osm.Waypoints) == 0 {
return nil, fmt.Errorf("Nodes are
empty, lan: %v, lon: %v", lan, lon)
}
return osm.Waypoints[0].Nodes, nil
}
// https://developer.here.com/documentation/geocoder/d
ev_guide/topics/quick-start-geocode.html
// getCoordinateByStreetName - function of the
coordinates by street name
func getCoordinateByStreetName(streetName, apiKey
string) (position, error) {
streetName += " Ho Chi Minh"
url :=
fmt.Sprintf("https://geocoder.ls.hereapi.com/6.2/ge
ocode.json?apiKey=%s&searchtext=", apiKey)
gr := geocodingResponse{}
streetNames := strings.Split(streetName, " ")
for _, s := range streetNames {
url += s + "+"
}
resp, err := http.Get(url)
if err != nil {
return position{}, err
}
if resp.StatusCode != http.StatusOK {
return position{},
fmt.Errorf("Status code %d", resp.StatusCode)
}
body, err := ioutil.ReadAll(resp.Body)
if err != nil {
return position{}, err
}
err = json.Unmarshal(body, &gr)
if err != nil {
return position{}, err
}
if len(gr.Response.View) == 0 {
return position{}, errors.New("View
response empty")
}
for _, g := range
gr.Response.View[0].Result {
if g.MatchLevel == "street" {
return
g.Location.DisplayPosition, nil
}
}
return position{}, fmt.Errorf("street: %s
not found", streetName)
}
func getTrafficDataToHereService(quadKey, apiKey
string) (hereResponse, error) {
rw := hereResponse{}
url :=
fmt.Sprintf("https://traffic.ls.hereapi.com/traffic
/6.2/flow.json?quadkey=%s&apiKey=%s", quadKey,
apiKey)
resp, err := http.Get(url)
if err != nil {
return rw, err
}
if resp.StatusCode != http.StatusOK {
return rw, fmt.Errorf("Status code
%d", resp.StatusCode)
}
body, err := ioutil.ReadAll(resp.Body)
if err != nil {
return rw, err
}
err = json.Unmarshal(body, &rw)
if err != nil {
return rw, err
}
return rw, nil
}
func createCSVFile(data []osmDataTraffic) error {
if err :=
os.Remove("./traffic/result.csv"); err != nil {
logrus.Error(err)
}
file, err :=
os.Create("./traffic/result.csv")
if err != nil {
return err
}
defer file.Close()
writer := csv.NewWriter(file)
defer writer.Flush()
for _, value := range data {
str :=
createArrayStringByOSMInfo(value)
err := writer.Write(str)
if err != nil {
logrus.Error(err)
}
}
return nil
}
func createArrayStringByOSMInfo(data
osmDataTraffic) []string {
var str []string
str = append(str, fmt.Sprintf("%v",
data.FromOSMID))
str = append(str, fmt.Sprintf("%v",
data.ToOSMID))
str = append(str, fmt.Sprintf("%v",
data.TubeSpeed))
str = append(str, fmt.Sprintf("%v",
data.EdgeRate))
return str
}
type response struct {
Response matrixResponse `json:"response"`
}
type matrixResponse struct {
Route []matrixRoute `json:"route"`
}
type matrixRoute struct {
Summary summary `json:"summary"`
}
type summary struct {
Distance int `json:"distance"`
TrafficTime int `json:"trafficTime"`
}
func HereDistanceETA() (response, error) {
matrixResponse := response{}
query := fmt.Sprintf("&waypoint%v=geo!%v,%v", 0, from.Lat,
from.Lon)
query += fmt.Sprintf("&waypoint%v=geo!%v,%v", 1, to.Lat,
to.Lon)
query +=
"&mode=fastest;car;traffic:enabled"
url := fmt.Sprintf("https://route.ls.hereapi.com/routing/7
.2/calculateroute.json?apiKey=%s", h.hereAPIKey)
url += query
resp, err := http.Get(url)
if err != nil {
logrus.WithFields(logrus.Fields{
"url": url,
"error": err,
}).Error("Get here response
failed")
return durationDistancePair{}, err
}
if resp.StatusCode != http.StatusOK {
return durationDistancePair{},
fmt.Errorf("Here service, status code %d",
resp.StatusCode)
}
body, err := ioutil.ReadAll(resp.Body)
if err != nil {
return durationDistancePair{}, err
}
err = json.Unmarshal(body, &matrixResponse)
if err != nil {
return durationDistancePair{}, err
}
if len(matrixResponse.Response.Route) == 0 {
return durationDistancePair{},
errors.New("Matrix response empty")
}
res := durationDistancePair{
dur:
time.Duration(matrixResponse.Response.Route[0].Summ
ary.TrafficTime) * time.Second,
distanceMeters:
matrixResponse.Response.Route[0].Summary.Distance,
}
return res, nil
}
val = getCount() // getting the number of queries
used
if getMax() <= val { // checking for the limit of
free requests for the service used
newService = switchService(s) // // if the limit is
reached, switch the service return
return newService(from, to) // giving the logic of
the new service
“Here” — 250,000 free requests per month
Google — 10,000 free requests per month
Mapbox — 100,000 free requests per month