Android CI/CD Boilerplate for Publishing via Fastlane

Mobile development, as well as any other software development, requires writing code that has to go through all possible tests. To exclude the possibility of errors, which are likely to be caused by human factors, we have made a mobile CI/CD pipeline to automate the processes of verification and delivery of the application to the test and production environment. This article overviews the boilerplate for building a CI/CD pipeline for Android via Fastlane and GitHub Actions.

Why do we need a CI/CD pipeline?

With the help of a CI/CD, you can automate the various tasks within building an app, create artifacts (.apk, .aab), and deploy them into production. This eliminates manual chores and makes the developer’s life easier.

What is Fastlane?

Fastlane is an open-source platform aimed at simplifying Android and iOS deployment. Fastlane lets you automate every aspect of your development and release workflow. It allows you to customize your app's build types and flavors.





Besides building apps, Fastlane handles various tedious tasks such as code signing, generating screenshots, releasing apps, and much more.





Its built-in plugin system makes it easy to extend its capabilities. Various tools/plugins allow you to create apps that can be published to the Google Play Store, Firebase App Distribution, or Apple TestFlight.





Now it is time to look closer at our boilerplate. Why do you need it?

How does our boilerplate work?

Components scheme:

Boilerplate Components Scheme

And there are the following advantages:

Quick start CI/CD - With this boilerplate, you can easily build the CI/CD for your android app based on Fastlane.

- With this boilerplate, you can easily build the CI/CD for your android app based on Fastlane. Easy adaptation to external CI/CD tools - We use GitLab-ci or GitHub actions as the executor of Fastlane commands and the construction of the workflow.

- We use GitLab-ci or GitHub actions as the executor of Fastlane commands and the construction of the workflow. Notification - It has notifications to Slack about successful operations or errors in the pipeline process.

- It has notifications to Slack about successful operations or errors in the pipeline process. No special build machine setup is required - We build the application inside a docker container with all the dependencies installed; this provides portability and the ability to use standard GitHub agents or GitLab runners.

To understand the next steps in a little more detail, you can first check out our video overview:

Let’s get started with the Android CI/CD tutorial!

Prerequisites

Only after that can we move to keys for building and releasing Android applications.

Prepare keys for build and releasing the application

Json-file with configuration for Firebase Prepare the Json-file with the Firebase project settings encoded to base64

https://firebase.google.com/docs/android/setup- Step 3

base64 google-services.json > firebase_setting Service account with access to Firebase Create Service Account for the release application to Firebase

Choose your Firebase account --> Project Overview --> Project setting --> Service Account --> create service account

Choose your Firebase account --> Project Overview --> Project setting --> Service Account --> create service account Prepare the Service Account key encoded to base64.

base64 sa.json > key_firebase Service account with access to Google Play Create Service Account for release applications to Google Play

Prepare Service Account key encoded to base64.

base64 google_play.json > google_play Keystore for signing an application To sign an application, you need a key, which can be generated with the command.

keytool -genkey -v -keystore my-release-key.keystore -alias alias_name -keyalg RSA -keysize 2048 -validity 10000

Prepare signing keystore encoded to base64.

base64 my-release-key.keystore > keystore

base64 my-release-key.keystore > keystore Pay attention please note the parameters that you specify when creating the key. These parameters will need to be added to the environment variables.

Let's prepare the CI/CD to run

If you need to prepare the CI/CD in GitLab, please see the README .

GitHub Actions

We can use environments in GitHub Actions, but the environments are available only in public repositories or corporate subscriptions.

In this boilerplate, we don't use environments in GitHub Actions.

Prepare environment variables

GitHub --> Settings --> Secrets --> Actions --> New repository secret

GOOGLE_SERVICES_JSON In the value field, paste your google-services.json encoded to base64.

SA_JSON_KEY In the value field, paste your sa.key encoded to base64.

SA_JSON_GP_KEY In the value field, paste your google_play.json encoded to base64.

KEYSTORE In the value field, paste your my-release-key.keystore encoded to base64.

ALIAS Alias name

ALIAS_PW Alias password

KEYSTORE_PW Keystore password

APPROVERS List of approvers for Google Play release.

APP_PACKAGE_NAME The default android package name, for example, we use com.boiler.android.hello

APP_PACKAGE_NAME_STAGING The package name for the staging environment, for example, we use com.boiler.android.hello.staging

APP_VERSION_NAME Application version

FIREBASE_APP_ID_PROD Application ID for production Firebase

FIREBASE_APP_ID_STG Application ID in for staging Firebase

SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL Slack webhook URL



You can find more information about environment variables on Github .





When you complete all this preparation, you can start to build and release the application to Firebase. That's all!





We hope you will find this boilerplate helpful and you will find it among mobile CI/CD pipeline best practices for Android.





We look forward to your feedback on our boilerplate.






