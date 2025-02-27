Portable Monitors for Laptops Are Surprisingly Affordable

In this review, we evaluate a 15.6-inch portable monitor with a 1920x1080 resolution, purchased for 36 Euros.





Abstract: I bought a 15.6-inch portable monitor (1920x1080) from Temu.com for 36 Euros. After testing, I found the quality to be excellent, with well-thought-out design features.

1 Digital Nomads and Their Gadgets

While browsing Temu.com, I came across a 15.6-inch portable monitor (1920x1080) priced at 36 Euros, including shipping. The price caught my attention, and after checking customer reviews— all of which were positive— I was intrigued. A monitor at such a low price seemed almost too good to be true. After a few days of consideration, I decided to order one. Given the price, the risk was minimal.





Product Details:

Brand: Shenzhen Monitor Factory

Model: NC156A

Specifications: 15.6" Portable Monitor, 1920x1080

Price: 36 Euros (including shipping)

Seller: Temu.com

2 Package Arrival

The monitor arrived in 13 days via mail. The packaging was excellent, comparable to well-known brands. The box included an instruction manual— though the English was sometimes unusual, it was detailed enough for setup. Interestingly, customer support uses a Hotmail.com email address. They sent some “panda stickers” too, as a symbol of China. I see no difference in packaging compared to some brand name like HP, only the manual would be a more classy.





Here is what was in the box:

3 Examining equipment and Setup

Upon inspection, the build quality looked impressive. The monitor included two stand options:

A plastic standalone stand

A plastic-magnetic folder stand





If this were a well-known brand like HP, people would praise the "great design". Now, they are saying “they copied someone else’s design”. Regardless, the design works well.









Device offers 2 ways of connecting the laptop, for new laptops, a single USB-C cable for signal and power. For older laptops, HDMI for signal, with power from a classical USB-C power adapter.









In both cases, I successfully connected the monitor to my laptop and set up dual-screen functionality on Windows 11.





4 Image Quality

The main question: How good is the display?To test this, I created a typical developer/debugging setup. The image quality is comparable to my laptop’s display, providing clear and sharp visuals for everyday tasks.









Given its 15.6-inch size, content appears slightly smaller but remains readable.





5 Conclusion

My first impressions of this monitor are very positive. If the same hardware had an HP or Dell logo and was priced around 100€, I would still consider it a great purchase.

Interestingly, there is no brand or logo on the monitor, packaging, or manual. Despite this, I’m impressed enough with the product that I would gladly look for others from the same company, even at a higher price in the future. However, it appears to be an unbranded, no-name product.

However, long-term durability remains to be seen. Only time will tell if any defects arise.