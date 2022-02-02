Pokemon Arceus is Out! What is Your Favorite Pokemon?

To celebrate the release of Pokemon Legends Arceus, the team at Hackernoon discusses their favourite Pokemon and why! Spoilers it is definitely not Pikachu. Check them out below.

This Slogging thread by Jack Boreham, Abeer, Sara Pinto, Jose Hernandez, Mónica Freitas, Marc Magrini, Blake Cram and Limarc Ambalina occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

With the new Pokemon Legends Arceus game on the horizon, it seems fitting to create a Pokemon Thread. List your favorite Pokemon and why!

Without a doubt, for me, it’s Umbreon. It’s simultaneously cute and cool looking. It has a good enough moveset (for me at least) and being a Dark-type, it’s great against Psychic and Ghost types.

Jack Boreham I don't understand much about stats and all that, but I have a special place for Bulbasaur. I think it's so cute, I love its vines and its evolutions. Its episode in the anime was great, and I love him ever since

I mean you can't go wrong with Squirtle

I love these. So much love for gen 1 and 2. My left-field answer: Dialga

Limarc Ambalina Blake Cram Nicolas Ng ?

Jack Boreham, since Sara Pinto stole Bulbasaur from me, I'll have to go with Squirtle. Why? Do I even need to justify? Look at this cutie...

Mónica Freitas Squirtle is one of my favs. My first ever Pokemon actually. The OG!

Jack Boreham, I'm surprised no one goes for Pikachu. Too mainstream?

Mónica Freitas far too mainstream! No one wants to be part of the chu clan!

I like a lot of Pokemon for a lot of different reasons, so it's hard to pick a favorite. But I'll give a special mention to both Grovyle and Dusknoir - if you've played Pokemon Mystery Dungeon, you know why!

Blake Cram

Y'all have great taste. Umbreon and the Squirtle squad are by far my faves. Props to you Abeer, Jose Hernandez and Mónica Freitas.

If I had to choose another, I always loved Vulpix and Ninetails. They aren't great statistically compared to powerhouse fire Pokémon like Arkanine, but I personally liked their aesthetic more.

Blake Cram

Jack Boreham Speaking of Pokémon Arceus… are any of you picking that game up?

Blake Cram I'm not huge on Pokemon but I preordered the Japanese exclusive limited edition

Blake Cram

Limarc Ambalina interesting! What is it about Arceus that made you interested enough to preorder?

Blake Cram I've got mine of preorder. I can't wait to play it; the reviews seem great and open-world Pokemon what's not to love. Have you?

Blake Cram I’m a hardcore game collector and the Pokemon Legends Arceus Japan version comes with an art book and a limited edition pokemon card that only comes with the game. I’m hoping that’ll increase in value! But more importantly, this is supposed to be Pokemons take on Open World right? I figure this is part of gaming history I need to see.

Blake Cram

Jack Boreham awesome. I was on the fence when the previews were coming out but I jumped on a digital copy last minute and am loving it. Even though it at times feels like I'm playing something on GameCube with the wonky graphics, it's the most fun I've had playing a Pokémon game in a very long time. I think there's a lot that could be better, which makes me hopeful they iterate on this formula because there need to be more games in this style.

Blake Cram

Limarc Ambalina sounds like I needed the Japanese version 😂 I need to live in a cooler region.

