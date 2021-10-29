PlayStation State of Play: Here's Everything You Missed (October 2021)

Sony surprised many with yet another State of Play announcement this year. There were plenty of little things to perk up any gamer. Deathverse: Let it Die is getting a free-to-play Battle Royale counterpart next Spring 2022. We Are OFK is a narrative experience revolving around indie pop band of the same name. Bugsnax: Isle of Bigsnax is getting free DLC in early 2022. Five Nights at Freddy's is getting yet another installment on PlayStation. King of Fighters XV gets a free open beta test in November for those interested.

Sony isn't done making announcements this year and surprised many with yet another State of Play.

Expectations were set beforehand by Sony, explaining that this was a showcase for 3rd-party studios, meaning there wouldn't be any signs of Horizon: Forbidden West here. Sorry friends.

While this show wasn't nearly the caliber of their September PlayStation Showcase, which shocked the world with two new mainline Insomniac titles, a KOTOR remake, and God of War Ragnarok gameplay, there were plenty of little things to perk up any gamer.

Here's what was announced.

1. Deathverse: Let it Die

In a surprising twist of fate, the overwhelming odd free-to-play Souls-like Let It Die is getting a free-to-play Battle Royale counterpart next Spring 2022.

Deathverse: Let it Die is seemingly capturing all the awkward heart of its predecessor and will likely leave you scratching your head thinking, "WTF am I looking at?". But, that seems to be a source of pride for developer Supertrick Games. Even though I was left speechless and a little confused, I couldn't help but be intrigued by what this eccentric game is offering.

2. We Are OFK

We Are OFK is a narrative experience revolving around an indie pop band of the same name.

Even though this game isn't for me, I'm glad things like this exist. Complete with dialogue choices, dating sim mechanics, and interactive music videos, the game will span several episodes telling the story of the band's origins in Los Angeles.

I'm probably more into music experiences in games more akin to Thom Yorke's Kid A Mnesia Exhibition, but We Are OFK is definitely for someone.

3. Bugsnax: Isle of Bigsnax DLC

This is my personal highlight of the show.

Hugely underrated PlayStation 5 launch title Bugsnax is getting free DLC in early 2022. With a new island to explore, a dozen new bugs to catch, and the ability to customize your own little hut, there looks to be plenty to do in this bizarre world of Bugsnax.

With honest-to-god good writing and interesting characters, a decent bug-catching puzzle system, and overwhelming charm, I cannot wait to get back into this game that was my first Platinum trophy on PS5.

If you haven't already, play this game. You monsters.

4. Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach

It keeps going.

Immensely popular franchise Five Nights at Freddy's is getting yet another installment on PlayStation. As a family-friendly horror jaunt through an alternate reality of Chuck-E-Cheese robotic mascots, this game will appeal to a lot of people...

Those people just don't include me.

5. Death's Door is Coming to PlayStation

Previously exclusive to Xbox and PC, indie hit Death's Door is making its way to PlayStation and Switch on November 23.

A top-down adventure game emulating the likes of classic Zelda, Death's Door breaks ground with its own beautifully morbid art style. The game nails gameplay and puzzle mechanics as a standout in the genre and rightly deserves a more widespread audience on new consoles.

Death's Door is a must-play if you missed it.

6. King of Fighters XV

As disconnected as I am from fighting games, I never would have guessed King of Fighters had so many installments.

The 15th iteration is getting a free open beta test in November for those interested. The game is set to release February 22nd, 2022.

I'm an outsider but King of Fighters XV passes my eye test, I'm down for some occasional casual arcade face-smashing.

7. KartRider: Drift

KartRider: Drift looks to be a wonderfully generic kart racer in the same vein as MarioKart. But with far more customization options and arguably none of the charm.

Which, I don't mind because, for a game that has had a few previous titles as early as 2004, it seems to have a significant player base and fandom.

If it plays well, I'm sold. There are far too many kart racers and fighting games cornering the market with gaming and cinematic universes. Sometimes I just want something that works and is a little weird.

The best thing is, it will be free-to-play and you can register for an open beta test.

8. First Class Trouble

Before you say anything about this game copying Among Us, just know that I grew up playing Mafia with human beings and playing cards...the OG way. However, with the immensely popular free-to-play game has permeated pop culture, it was only a matter of time before someone tried to piggyback.

First Class Trouble pits androids against residents in a spaceship. Players will use deception, sabotage and social deduction to figure out who is who in this wacky game coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers on November 2.

While the game looks rough around the edges, it looks like a blast to play. I'm getting similar vibes to Knockout City on GamePass, another accessible title that while wasn't perfect, served its purpose as a great game to play with friends for a month or so.

9. Star Ocean: The Divine Force

It's not a presentation without Square Enix.

The Star Ocean franchise has a decent following, and The Divine Force looks to be checking all the boxes for a solid open-world action JRPG.

The market has been flooded the last few years with games in this genre, and I don't necessarily see anything that sets Star Ocean apart enough to pull in too many new fans. That being said, I can see this game being a really fun diversion if it manages to release in a quieter part of 2022.

10. Little Devil Inside

I've been pumped on Little Devil Inside ever since its initial reveal in 2020.

After previously being projected for a Summer 2021 release date, Sony was concerningly silent on it's promising indie. Development likely slowed after a controversy in enemy stereotyping lead to a few redesigns; however, developer Neostream looks to be back on track.

Little Devil Inside looks to be a robust take on a survival action-adventure narrative, channeling the heart of a feature animated film rather than an indie game. The game looks amazing and seems to have plenty of gameplay systems in place, like combat, crafting, and survival mechanics, to keep players engaged.

The updated release window of 2022 is incredibly wide. While that doesn't make me feel super optimistic, the in-depth look we received today re-sparked my hype for Little Devil Inside.

Final Thoughts on PlayStation's State of Play

Sony managed to fit a lot of content in 20 minutes.

Which is good! Because, with so many niche games, you probably were underwhelmed by a majority of this presentation. Sony respected its audience's time, moving quickly from game to game, not lingering too long on anything in particular.

With at least a little something for everyone, I think this State of Play was 'good enough,' and offered plenty of fun and unique gaming experiences for a year that is fairly slow in gaming.

More in Gaming: