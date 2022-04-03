Play2Earn Games Explained + 4 P2E Gaming Companies to Follow in 2022

The play to earn concept is focused on the idea of bringing a platform where players get to enjoy the game they are playing, while also having a chance to earn in-game assets or items. These items can be traded for real money most of the time, or you trade them for tokens. It’s a nifty concept that shows players can also benefit from games, while having quite a lot of fun. Being able to earn money just by playing your favorite game as a hobby is what we’ve all dreamed of.





Over the past few years, the play to earn game model has taken the world by storm. Players are always expected to pay money in order to finance and support a game. That’s ok, but this new concept is created with the idea of rewarding players as well. Simply put, you get to generate some income from this as well, and it’s exciting, engaging, not to mention quite an interesting approach towards making money while also enjoying the games that you like.





What does play to earn mean?





The play to earn concept is focused on the idea of bringing a platform where players get to enjoy the game they are playing, while also having a chance to earn in-game assets or items. These items can be traded for real money most of the time. Either that, or you trade them for tokens that can be exchanged for real money. It’s a nifty concept that shows players can also benefit from games, while having quite a lot of fun.





Being able to participate in games and having the chance to earn items that have value is really cool and exciting. It certainly adds to the experience in order to really bring in something special and innovative. And while play to earn has been around for quite some time, it’s definitely one of those concepts that really brings innovation into the gaming space. It brings in digital collectibles and NFTs, giving them more purpose than simple JPEGs and allowing players to enjoy their experience in a more meaningful way.





Should you start enjoying play to earn games?

It all depends on what type of game you want. Nowadays play to earn games have started to cover pretty much every type of genre out there: sci-fi, trading card games, action RPGs, and more!

It does take a bit of a trial and error to narrow down how to play some of these games, but overall it’s a fun progression and one of those things that really make a major difference if you take the time to understand them.





Granted, play to earn games are not exactly for everyone, but if you get started and play often, the chances of making a decent bit of money can be high. Of course, there’s always a risk that you won’t earn that much, so you really need to take your time and try these out. But it can be worth the effort.





Play to Earn Gaming Companies to Follow

Axie Infinity'





Axie Infinity is one of the first NFT games out there. It has a great economy where you get to collect NFTs called axis, and these have all kinds of characteristics. You can buy and sell axis, and this offers a great game economy that’s transparent and enjoyable. That’s certainly something you need to keep in mind, and the benefits as a whole can be incredibly interesting. Yes, there are obvious challenges that can appear, and at the end of the day it’s a very good game with many ways to generate some income for you.





Gods Unchained





Gods Unchained goes with a similar approach, what it does is it creates a great trading card experience where you get to earn all kinds of cards and you can sell them for real money. It’s very interesting and it comes with beautiful visuals and a stellar game economy. It also has expansions and their own tokens too. That’s why it can be well worth checking it out.





Megafans





Megafans offers multiple competitive games where you can play and earn all kinds of rewards. Each game has tournaments and you get to enroll in those tournaments and compete against others. It’s exciting and it does offer all kinds of ways for you to make some money. The play to earn concept is great here, since you can play as much as you want. And aside from tournaments, you also have megapoints that can be changed into rewards.





The Sandbox





The Sandbox is a sandbox game where you can easily create your voxel art and get paid for it. This is very exciting and it adds to the gameplay, while also allowing players to monetize everything they create if they want. They are selling tokens and that alone really pushes the limits to create something unique and spectacular all the time.





Final Thoughts

If you want to play games, have fun and also get paid in doing so, then play to earn games are a great idea. However, that doesn’t mean you can make tons of money with play to earn games, yet some of them have proven to be a huge success for a lot of people. That’s why it’s well worth checking them out and giving them a try, you are bound to have quite a bit of fun with them.





