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Pioneering Excellence in Enterprise Technology: The Vision of Pratyosh Desaraju

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

October 4th, 2025
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

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TOPICS

machine-learning#pratyosh-desaraju#enterprise-technology#real-time-inventory-innovation#anomaly-detection#apache-kafka-retail-systems#ai-in-enterprise-retail#enterprise-retail-innovation#good-company

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