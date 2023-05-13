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Permaculture 101: A Hacker’s Guide to Thinking Sustainably and Designing Sustainable Gardens

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bySem Turan@semturan

communities, governance & collective powers

May 13th, 2023
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Sem Turan@semturan

communities, governance & collective powers

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science#permaculture#permaculture-design#permaculture-garden#small-space-permaculture#permaculture-guide#blogging-fellowship#permaculture-101#hackernoon-top-story

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