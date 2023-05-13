Permaculture 101: A Hacker’s Guide to Thinking Sustainably and Designing Sustainable Gardens

You might have heard talks about permaculture gardens recently. They’re usually associated with eco-friendliness and sustainability, right? Well, they’re all that and more. Let’s unpack the mystery around the term with some basic definitions and a step-by-step guide on experimenting with it. What is Permaculture? . It’s a set of thinking tools to navigate our interaction with natural systems. Also, it helps us regulate our use of natural resources so that we may reproduce sustainability in all our living environments. Permaculture is a way to design systems that are able to cultivate and maintain a “permanent” “culture” Initially in the 1970s, it had emerged as a means to do “permanent” “agriculture” as conceptualized by two ecologist researchers based in Australia, and . The researchers were looking into ways of designing landscapes that imitate nature and provide plenty of food, fiber, and energy for local use. Their approach focused on working with nature rather than against it. Bill Mollison David Holmgren Permaculture emphasizes working together and being responsible for the environment. It uses a whole-systems approach to design and taking action on the ground. Permaculture is based on ethical values, ecological principles, traditional cultural values, and scientific knowledge. For those that want to read up on all the research and base of knowledge that complemented its definition, I’ll include some resources at the end of this article. But now, let’s jump straight into the kinds of steps you can take to better understand what permaculture in action looks like. Permaculture Gardens Level 1: Urban Life with No Access to Balcony or Soil If you don’t have the time or resources to cultivate a permaculture garden within your living space or somewhere in your vicinity, you can still practice permaculture for example by supporting the biodiversity in your area. Level 1, Idea 1: Seed Shakers Seeds, salt and pepper shakers What you’ll need: Research the types of plants and flowers your local birds and bees especially enjoy. Find their seeds, put them in salt and pepper shakers with holes adequately sized for the seeds to pass through. Ideally, get a shaker with a lid; that way, you can easily carry them around in your bag. Whenever you see some soil that looks somewhat healthy in legal areas, shake your seeds away. This is guaranteed to earn the liking of your local bees and birds. And also of course, Mother Earth. If this sounds interesting, take a look at ’ story. Seed Ninjas Level 1, Idea 2: Seed Balls Seed balls are pasty balls with seed at its core. Some question their efficiency and recommend using other, more targeted methods instead. Still, for the non-greenthumbs out there, or perhaps as an activity for children, it might be fun to throw these living things around. Most seed balls have clay, compost, seed and water in them. If you will not be using pre-made seed balls, you will need to research well into what to put inside your balls to not make them unknowingly harm your local ecosystem. There might be some other preparations you should make: For example, if you will target deserted places, you might want to include assertive native seeds. If you’ll be harvesting the seeds yourself, you might have to stratify them before forming the balls to make sure they survive the journey. If seed balls sound fun, take a look and . here here Level 1, Idea 3: Your Garden on the Street If you're looking for a way to give back to your local community and help beautify the area, consider becoming a guerrilla gardener! This involves claiming and protecting unused or barren pieces of land in your neighborhood and using them to grow native species, like . here For instance, if you find yourself walking the same route every day, why not set up a garden nearby? You can even set up protection measures to keep your plants safe from animals or other potential hazards. Keep in mind, however, that your municipality may have different rules regarding guerrilla gardening, and you may need to relocate your garden if necessary. Regardless, I believe it's worth giving guerrilla gardening a try. By creating a green space in your community, you're contributing to a more attractive and welcoming environment for everyone to enjoy. Of course, if you prefer a more organized approach, many cities offer community gardens where you can work alongside others to cultivate a shared space. Whether you choose to go guerrilla or stick with a community garden, planting native species is a great way to help promote biodiversity and support the local ecosystem. And who knows, you might just inspire others in your community to follow your lead and start their own gardens too! Level 1, Bonus Idea 1: Collect Trash Everywhere Trash bag What you’ll need: If you're looking for a way to make a positive impact on the environment, volunteering as a trash collector can be a great option no matter where you are. Personally, I find underwater trash collection to be my favorite way to help out. Of course, it does come with its challenges - like needing to hold my breath for longer than I'm used to in order to pick up plastic bottles and other debris. But the rewards are well worth it. Knowing that I'm helping to preserve the beauty of the underwater world brings me a lot of joy, even if my contributions may seem small. If you prefer to stick to dry land, there are plenty of other opportunities to get involved in trash clean-up efforts. Whether you're a fan of hiking, camping, or just spending time in nature, you can make a difference by picking up litter wherever you go. And if you're looking for a more organized approach, there are often community clean-up events that you can participate in. These can be a great way to connect with like-minded individuals and make an even bigger impact on the environment. No matter how you choose to get involved, volunteering as a trash collector is a simple and effective way to do your part in keeping our planet clean and beautiful. Level 1, Bonus Idea 2: Build a Terrarium A glass container, plants that thrive in humid environments, small pebbles for drainage, soil, activated charcoal (not mandatory, but recommended), tools to help you put things into place (like little trowels, spoons or chopsticks), small pieces for decoration What you’ll need: Okay, some of you might not really count this as permaculture practice. Rightly so. A terrarium is a miniature environment with soil and plants, human-made usually as a decorative element to bring some nature indoors. While building a terrarium, you should aim to choose slow-growing plants that won’t have a hard time adapting to the terrarium landscape. For some suggestions for the types of plants that might do well, search online (you might start__ __). here Permaculture Gardens Level Two: Urban Life with Access to Balcony Imagine stepping outside onto your balcony and being greeted by a lush garden filled with fresh produce. Creating a permaculture garden in a small space is not only a great way to grow your own food but also a way to minimize your impact on the environment. To get started, assess your available space and work with the environmental conditions such as light and temperature. . Go beyond expectations by utilizing every inch of space. For example, vertical gardening is an effective technique for maximizing space in a small area. You can also use containers of different sizes to grow a variety of plants. Don't let limited space discourage you When choosing plants, consider ones that are well-suited for small space gardening and make the most of available resources. You don't need to spend a lot of money to get started, nor do you need a perfectly lit space with plenty of sunshine everywhere. You can build raised garden beds using recycled materials like wooden pallets or cinder blocks. To obtain a great yield, use a mix of compost, soil, and sand, and water your plants regularly. Adding a layer of mulch can help retain moisture and reduce weed growth. Consider companion planting to maximize your plant's benefits and reduce the need for pesticides. If you harvest more than what you can immediately consume, think about ways to preserve your produce. By creating a permaculture garden, you can transform your balcony into an oasis of fresh produce and beauty while strengthening your understanding of permaculture. Permaculture Gardens Level Three: Urban Life with Access to Soil While the basics of permaculture gardening remain the same regardless of whether you're planting in soil or on a balcony, there are some key differences to keep in mind. . This can include adding features like swales to capture and store rainwater, or planting fruit trees and bushes for a more diverse yield. When gardening in soil, you have a larger area to work with, which means you can incorporate more layers of complexity in your design If you have some soil to play with, you can experiment with what’s described above and add a few layers of depth, especially when it comes to water management, site observation and healthy soil maintenance. When starting out, it's important to take the time to carefully observe your site. This can help you to determine the best placement for your garden, which plants are most suited to your particular soil and climate, and how to maximize the use of natural resources like sunlight and water. Some helpful techniques for site observation include , mapping, and tracking the movement of the sun and wind throughout the day. soil testing In addition to site observation, healthy soil maintenance is a key aspect of successful permaculture gardening. One way to achieve this is through the use of compost, which helps to improve soil structure, fertility, and water-holding capacity. Composting can be done using a variety of methods, from simple piles to more advanced vermicomposting systems. Other techniques for maintaining healthy soil include cover cropping, crop rotation, and mulching. In summary, regardless of whether you're practicing permaculture gardening in soil or on a balcony, there are unique considerations to keep in mind to make the most of your available space and resources. In the context of soil-based permaculture gardening, site observation and healthy soil maintenance are key to achieving a successful and sustainable garden. While permaculture is often associated with rural areas, it can also be applied to urban and suburban settings, as we've discussed. However, in rural areas where larger plots of land are available, permaculture design can be taken to the next level, incorporating more elements like , agroforestry, and water catchment systems. Let's dive deeper into how permaculture can be applied in rural areas. animal husbandry Permaculture Gardens Level Four: Rural Life with Access to Soil As you may have noticed already, Additionally, permaculture advocates for biodiversity and opposes the use of heavy chemicals in our ecosystems. permaculture is essentially about recognizing the dynamic nature of all elements of the ecosystem in your space design and planning in a sustainable way that will require minimal effort in the long term. There are many ways to increase biodiversity in permaculture design. One approach is to incorporate a wide range of plant species in your garden or farm. This can include both annual and perennial plants, as well as plants with different growth habits and functions. For example, you might plant fruit trees, berry bushes, herbs, and flowers, as well as plants that fix nitrogen, provide ground cover, or support pollinators. Another way to promote biodiversity is to create habitats for wildlife. This might include planting native species that provide food and shelter for birds, bees, butterflies, and other beneficial insects. You can also incorporate features like ponds, birdhouses, and bat boxes to attract a variety of wildlife to your site. In addition to incorporating plant and animal species, you can also increase biodiversity by creating a diversity of microclimates within your site. This might involve planting in different areas with varying levels of sun exposure, soil moisture, and wind protection. You can also use features like swales, berms, and hugelkultur beds to create different growing conditions and provide habitats for different types of plants and animals. When it comes to permaculture design, a rural area with ample soil space offers the opportunity to create a more holistic picture of the ecosystem. By carefully observing the land, you can choose from a diverse range of plants that will bring multiple benefits to your garden. From providing fruits and vegetables for consumption to supporting the health of the soil and the local wildlife, each plant plays an important role in the larger ecosystem. . The layout of your space can also have a significant impact on its overall function and productivity. That's where the concept of stacking functions comes in. By designing each element of your garden to fulfill at least one function, you can create a space that maximizes the use of resources and reduces waste. But it's not just about choosing the right plants When it comes to the physical layout of your garden, it's important to think beyond traditional rectangular shapes. , for example, is a popular design that features a central circular bed with a keyhole-shaped path leading to it. This allows for easy access to all areas of the garden, while also making efficient use of space. The keyhole layout Another layout option to consider is . Found throughout nature, spirals can be used to create an aesthetically pleasing and functional design in your permaculture garden. Spiral gardens can be particularly useful for growing herbs and small plants, as they allow for easy access to all parts of the garden. the spiral layout No matter which layout you choose, the key is to think creatively and prioritize the health and productivity of your garden. By taking the time to observe your site, choose the right plants, and design a functional layout, you can create a permaculture garden that is both beautiful and productive. Further Reading on Permaculture Design Permaculture is a way of designing and cultivating systems that are sustainable and able to maintain a "permanent" "culture". It emphasizes working together with nature to design for long-term sustainability and biodiversity. Even if you don't have the resources to cultivate a permaculture garden, there are still steps you can take to practice permaculture, such as supporting biodiversity in your area or becoming a guerrilla gardener. Planting native species and collecting trash everywhere can also have a positive impact on the environment. By taking these small steps, you can make a meaningful contribution to sustainability and the health of the planet. Every small action counts towards creating a more sustainable future for ourselves and future generations. Here is some more reading if you’d like to deep dive into the theory and practice of permaculture: Permaculture Principles Life and works of , , , , , , Bill Mollison David Holmgren Masanobu Fukuoka Toby Hemenway Geoff Lawton Rosemary Morrow Jadav Payeng On Permaculture Northern Beaches: Balcony and small space permaculture On GrowVeg: Permaculture in small gardens Permaculture projects on hackaday.io This conversation on Reddit about developing a Solarpunk project The lead image for this article was generated by HackerNoon's via the prompt "permaculture". AI Image Generator