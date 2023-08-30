Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Our World Has Become a WWE Stageby@rimaeneva
    449 reads

    Our World Has Become a WWE Stage

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This is where we find ourselves, and there’s no point in lamenting over this. It took me a long time, and I still haven’t fully accepted it, but most of the world is engaging in kayfabe.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Our World Has Become a WWE Stage
    media #media #fakeness-in-media #wwe
    Rima Eneva HackerNoon profile picture

    @rimaeneva

    Rima Eneva

    I'm 50% personal development, 40% writing & 10% cookies. I think about the weirdness of being human all day long.

    Receive Stories from @rimaeneva

    react to story with heart
    Rima Eneva HackerNoon profile picture
    by Rima Eneva @rimaeneva.I'm 50% personal development, 40% writing & 10% cookies. I think about the weirdness of being human all day long.
    Newsletter
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    A Fun Medley: Girlie Marketing, Sugar Demon, Society, Wisdom, Principles
    Published at Jan 11, 2024 by rimaeneva #personal-development
    Article Thumbnail
    And the Web3 Award Goes To...
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by nakedcollector #web3-success-story-in-2023
    Article Thumbnail
    Advancing Data Quality: Exploring Data Contracts with Lyft
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by bmarquie #data-quality
    Article Thumbnail
    Conspiracy at eBay: The Disturbing Saga of Harassment, Stalking, and Cover-ups
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by legalpdf #usa-v-ebay
    Article Thumbnail
    Meta’s Meteoric Rise in 2023 Shows No Sign of Slowing This Year
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by dmytrospilka #meta
    Article Thumbnail
    I Created a React Utility Component for Animations With Tailwind and CSS: AnimateIn
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by johnpolacek #react
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!