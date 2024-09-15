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OpenAI o1 - Questionable Empathy

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bySimon Y. Blackwell@anywhichway

Working in the clouds around Seattle ... sailing when it's clear.

September 15th, 2024
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Simon Y. Blackwell@anywhichway

Working in the clouds around Seattle ... sailing when it's clear.

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machine-learning#llms#testing-ai-empathy#openai#ai-reasoning#empathetic-llms#openai-o1#applied-empathy-quotient-ratio#hackernoon-top-story

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