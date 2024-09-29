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AI Loves Cake More Than Truth

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byBart Wyatt@wanderingbort

Demystifying AI, Blockchain, and Tech Culture

September 29th, 2024
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Bart Wyatt

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Bart Wyatt@wanderingbort

CTO @EOS Network Foundation

Demystifying AI, Blockchain, and Tech Culture

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TOPICS

machine-learning#ai#generative-ai#ai-reasoning#humor#birthday-puzzle-challenge#testing-ai#the-cake-conundrum#ai-manipulation

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