Simon Y. Blackwell

Seattle, US

30+ years of computer technology experience, lead development of 5 commercial software products, academic background in symbolic and statistical inference, executive and developer experience at start-ups and large enterprises across multiple industries including: financial services, aero-space, utilities, higher ed, healthcare. Current interests include the development of empathetic AI for changing what is possible in heathcare and customer service. Some people do cross-words for fun ... I write code (mostly client and server based JavaScript).