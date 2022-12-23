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Simon Y. Blackwell

@anywhichway

Working in the clouds around Seattle ... sailing when it's clear.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @anywhichway’s stories for

2 months 8 days 17 hours and 54 minutes

Change What's Possible, Make Yesterday Jealous

Simon Y. Blackwell

Seattle, US

30+ years of computer technology experience, lead development of 5 commercial software products, academic background in symbolic and statistical inference, executive and developer experience at start-ups and large enterprises across multiple industries including: financial services, aero-space, utilities, higher ed, healthcare. Current interests include the development of empathetic AI for changing what is possible in heathcare and customer service. Some people do cross-words for fun ... I write code (mostly client and server based JavaScript).

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