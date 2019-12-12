Open Source at Tech Giants: Get New Published Repositories Daily
Are you actively looking for an awesome opensource project which is maintained by a company like Microsoft, Google, Apple, Facebook, and co and is at the beginning of an engineering phase or just looking for newly published open-source projects by companies to keep up to date with new frameworks, tools, etc?
I’m a software engineer and I had a few months ago a very important problem… I wanted to start watching at the engineering processes of big companies like Facebook while an early stage-phase of an opensource project to learn new things about software engineering but unfortunately, I couldn’t find anywhere a platform that is providing me feed for such projects.
This was the reason why I created “https://www.goopensource.dev
" to solve this problem and I was totally surprised and amazed by how frequently all kinds of companies publishing new things every week.
My app has reached alpha status.
Current feature set
- Simple voting
- Authentication via GitHub (Login/logout)
- Publishing of new repositories
- Ranked news feed
Upcoming features
- Filtering by voting
- Company overview page
- Recommendations for users
- User overview page included with voted repositories
- Search for a tech stack
I’m would be very glad if you could provide some feedback about this app and i prepared a survey so if you want taking part in this survey then please contact me :)
Thank you for your support! :)
