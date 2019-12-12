Open Source at Tech Giants: Get New Published Repositories Daily

Are you actively looking for an awesome opensource project which is maintained by a company like Microsoft, Google, Apple, Facebook, and co and is at the beginning of an engineering phase or just looking for newly published open-source projects by companies to keep up to date with new frameworks, tools, etc?

I’m a software engineer and I had a few months ago a very important problem… I wanted to start watching at the engineering processes of big companies like Facebook while an early stage-phase of an opensource project to learn new things about software engineering but unfortunately, I couldn’t find anywhere a platform that is providing me feed for such projects.

This was the reason why I created “ https://www.goopensource.dev " to solve this problem and I was totally surprised and amazed by how frequently all kinds of companies publishing new things every week.

My app has reached alpha status.

Current feature set

Simple voting

Authentication via GitHub (Login/logout)

Publishing of new repositories

Ranked news feed

Upcoming features

Filtering by voting

Company overview page

Recommendations for users

User overview page included with voted repositories

Search for a tech stack

I’m would be very glad if you could provide some feedback about this app and i prepared a survey so if you want taking part in this survey then please contact me :)

Thank you for your support! :)

