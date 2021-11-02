Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

On Memes, Bots, Humor, Tech Writing, and Life - Noonies Nominee Tomás Sirio by@tomassirio

On Memes, Bots, Humor, Tech Writing, and Life - Noonies Nominee Tomás Sirio

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Tomás is a Software Engineer at Bol.com, the biggest retailer company in the Netherlands. He has been nominated in the following categories: HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - BOTS. Blockchain is the most exciting technology of the present because we are going to see a huge breakthrough in the relationship between humans and the internet. Learn more about my thoughts and opinions on all sorts of stuff and my journey in the tech industry via the interview below. Tomás: "To me, software engineering is the closest thing to magic and as developers to wizards"
image
Tomas Sirio Hacker Noon profile picture

@tomassirio
Tomas Sirio

I'm a Barbie Dev, In a Barbie World.Wide.Web Backend Developer at Bol.com. Master of memes.

Tomas Sirio Hacker Noon profile picture
by Tomas Sirio @tomassirio.I'm a Barbie Dev, In a Barbie World.Wide.Web Backend Developer at Bol.com. Master of memes.
Read my stories

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Build a Bitcoin Telegram Bot by @tomassirio
#go
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
How to Modernize IBM i Applications by @lansa
#modernize-ibm-i-solutions

Tags

#noonies-nominees#noonies#noonies2021#writing#tech-writers#writer-interview#writers-in-tech#technology
Join Hacker Noon loading