On Memes, Bots, Humor, Tech Writing, and Life - Noonies Nominee Tomás Sirio

Tomás is a Software Engineer at Bol.com, the biggest retailer company in the Netherlands. He has been nominated in the following categories: HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - BOTS. Blockchain is the most exciting technology of the present because we are going to see a huge breakthrough in the relationship between humans and the internet. Learn more about my thoughts and opinions on all sorts of stuff and my journey in the tech industry via the interview below. Tomás: "To me, software engineering is the closest thing to magic and as developers to wizards"