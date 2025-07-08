114 reads

OFZA Appoints Amir Tabch as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Regulated Growth

by ZEX MEDIAJuly 8th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENru-flagRUes-flagESfr-flagFRja-flagJAso-flagSOxh-flagXHms-flagMSmg-flagMGhr-flagHRsq-flagSQps-flagPSsv-flagSV
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

OFZA, the UAE-born, regulator-aligned cryptocurrency exchange, has appointed Amir Tabch as Chief Executive Officer to lead OFZA through its next stage of growth and market activation. A seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience across large regulated financial institutions, digital-led startups, and crypto-native platforms, Tabch brings the kind of strategic leadership that matches OFZA’s mission: to make digital asset trading safe, simple, and accessible for everyone.

People Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
featured image - OFZA Appoints Amir Tabch as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Regulated Growth
ZEX MEDIA HackerNoon profile picture

OFZA, the UAE-born, regulator-aligned cryptocurrency exchange, has appointed Amir Tabch as Chief Executive Officer to lead OFZA through its next stage of growth and market activation.

This leadership milestone reflects OFZA’s deepening commitment to building the most trusted crypto exchange in the region—one that’s designed from day one to align with regulations, empower users, and scale without shortcuts.

A seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience across large regulated financial institutions, digital-led startups, and crypto-native platforms, Tabch brings the kind of strategic leadership that matches OFZA’s mission: to make digital asset trading safe, simple, and accessible for everyone.


Amir Tabch, CEO OFZA

"OFZA isn’t here to be the biggest. We’re here to be the most trusted,” said Tabch. “That means regulatory-first principles, real operational substance, and a platform that puts both retail and institutional users first.”

Fully licensed by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), OFZA is authorized to provide Broker-Dealer Services, Exchange Services, Management and Investment Services, and Advisory Services. The platform is built with local governance, regulatory clarity, and security-first architecture designed for long-term credibility.

The firm’s mission is to empower and educate individuals and businesses to take control of their financial future by simplifying crypto trading and removing barriers to entry. OFZA combines a secure, regulated infrastructure with an intuitive user experience and practical tools, making digital asset trading safe, simple, and accessible.

With Tabch at the helm, OFZA is not just announcing a new CEO—it’s signaling the rise of a new kind of crypto exchange: born regulated, built for trust, and ready to scale responsibly.

About OFZA

Headquartered in Dubai, OFZA is a full-service, VARA-regulated Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) that allows traders to buy, sell, and trade a wide range of digital assets. By providing a cohesive platform of innovative technology, robust security measures, and a customer-first approach, OFZA is poised to disrupt the trading experience in the Middle East region.

For more information, visit https://ofza.com/en.

This story was distributed as a release by ZEX MEDIA under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.


Spacecoin
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

ZEX MEDIA HackerNoon profile picture
ZEX MEDIA@zexprwire
Best Press Release Distribution Services
Read my stories

TOPICS

purcat-imgweb3#web3#ofza#amir-tabch#regulator-aligned-crypto#crypto-native-platforms#vara#crypto-exchange#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
App Launch: ALINK.AI's Decentralized Marketplace for Artificial General Intelligence
by zexprwire
Mar 13, 2023
#press-release
Article Thumbnail
Introducing the TRON HETRX Cloud Mining Platform
by zexprwire
Mar 03, 2023
#tron-hetrx
Article Thumbnail
Crypto Cards that Actually Work in 2025
by ivysamboh
Jul 07, 2025
#crypto-cards
Article Thumbnail
Your Playbook to Choose the Right Network Security Solution
by awsmarketplace
Feb 26, 2025
#network-security
Article Thumbnail
$DEFI Token Hits 7 Major Exchanges: A Milestone Achievement
by chainwire
Jan 31, 2024
#web3
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks