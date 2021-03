Limarc Ambalina

Lots of Nintendo fans in here I see! I grew up with the Game Boy Color and PlayStation 1 and in a lot of ways, RPGs like Final Fantasy 7 and Final Fantasy 8 inspired me to become a writer and led to me being here today. However, at the moment and for the past 5 years or so, my favorite system has been the PlayStation Vita. I don't know why it doesn't get enough love outside of Japan, but it is portable, has a touch screen, and can connect online. Not only that, it also has remote play abilities so you can play PS4 games on it if you want to lie in bed instead of sitting in front of the TV.It is so versatile and home to Danganronpa, one of my favorite games of all time. I'm trying to get a complete collection of every english game released on the device!