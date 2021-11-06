Search icon
Noonies Interview: Daria Leshchenko on the Role of Tech in Customer Support

Noonies Interview: Daria Leshchenko on the Role of Tech in Customer Support

Daria Leshchenko is the CEO of SupportYourApp, a Support-as-a-Service company that provides customer support to startups and tech companies. She started off as a customer service agent and made her way up to being a CEO. She considers AI the most exciting technology to watch since it changes the way starts interact with their customers. At the same time, she is sure AI will never substitute a real person in human-centered customer support business. Learn more about my thoughts and opinions on the AI in the customer service industry via the interview below.
@dariasup
Daria Leshchenko

CEO of SupportYourApp, Support as a Service for tech. Co-founder of Label Your Data

