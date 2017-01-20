No more siren-of-shame! A guide to protecting the build in GitHub

@ anthony.p.shaw Anthony Shaw Python Fellow, ASF Member and hacker

I was having a Twitter-convo with Pavneet Singh Saund (probably the nicest guy in Software Development) about the siren-of-shame and why not to apply too much pressure on developers that break the team build.

I’ve given a talk in Sydney about CI/CD in Open-Source v.s. Enterprise Software teams and I favour the OSS method. It has the assumption that other developer has made a mistake of some kind, because there is no existing trust it causes maintainers to be extra cautious but also kind when explaining or requesting changes.

A little known feature of GitHub is protected branches with the added magic-dust of pull request review approvals and status badges.

This approach comes with it’s downsides. But the larger a project is the more you want to protect the master from EVER being broken.

I feel that this technical approach to a people-related challenge is better for all involves because it gets rid of having to “shame” anyone.

