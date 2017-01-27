3 new ways to mock out APIs in Python

Python Fellow, ASF Member and hacker
In my last blog on the topic, I talked about how
requests_mock can be used to mock out quick and simple responses to REST APIs.
What I’ve put together is a new (beta) package for creating a simple bridge between your unit tests and the Python requests adapter API.
The package is called requests-staticmock and you can find the code at GitHub and PyPi.
It provides 3 new ways to mock out API responses.
Consider this scenario, you want to test a class that you developed, which
In it’s simplest form, you can use a context manager to inject a static asset adapter into your requests session.
If the method does not exist, it will generate a 404 response.
Here is a more detailed example of how this could be used.
In this example, you might want to mock out a particular API, but keep access to another. The Adapter injector (and the context manager pattern) support specific URLs within a session, keeping the default HTTP behaviour for URLs that do not match the pattern.
This pattern gives you access to creating a shared class that has callbacks for all of the URLs you might want to test
The goal of this library was to make it dead-simple to mock out HTTP APIs for a given API client in Python.
I’m looking for feedback as this is an early beta, please raise issues on GitHub with any pointers or feature ideas.