Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: Smash Bros. Meets SpongeBob SquarePants

Jeffrey Harris

Now, this is definitely just what the doctor ordered: a video game that combines characters from Ren & Stimpy, Invader Zim, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Danny Phantom, and even...SpongeBob SquarePants?

It's a game that's already in the works from Ludosity and GameMill Entertainment. Nickelodeon and GameMill revealed Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl this week, and it already appears to be getting a nice deal of buzz online.

The new game will be a multi-platform release, and the gameplay looks like it's a total clone of Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. The catch? All the characters are from established Nickelodeon cartoons or franchises. Is including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles a bit of a cheat? Yes. The heroes in a half-shell did not originate on Nickelodeon or as a Nickelodeon property. However, Nickelodeon parent company Viacom purchased the TMNT property back in 2009. But it's fine.

Frankly, it's surprising there haven't been more games over the years that followed the example of Super Smash Bros. combining the best characters from various franchises for a crossover fighting game. Sony PlayStation did have PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. Shounen Jump did Jump Super Stars and Jump Ultimate stars. But the new Nickelodeon game looks like it's a carbon copy of Smash Bros. gameplay, just re-skinned with Nickelodeon characters.

While gameplay definitely looks promising, and getting to have crossover fantasy matches like SpongeBob vs. Zim is very enticing, the key will be if the game is as polished and fun to play as the Smash Bros. games.

Considering the amount of NickToons over the years, this game has the potential to have a huge roster.

The trailer alone features characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, Danny Phantom, Invader Zim, Ninja Turtles, The Loud House, Hey Arnold!, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, Ren & Stimpy, The Wild Thornberrys and Rugrats. As someone who grew up watching a lot of these shows and still enjoys them today, this game looks like a dream come true.

Nickelodeon Meets Super Smash Bros. in All-Star Brawl

According to the official press release, the game will launch with 20 levels. It's not clear how many characters will launch with the game, but hopefully it's not cherry picking one or two characters from certain shows.

Some of the confirmed stages include SpongeBob's Jellyfish Fields and TMNT's Technodrome. The game will have single-player and multiplayer gameplay; both local multiplayer with up to four players and competitive online multiplayer. Another bonus is unlocking advanced moves that will be unique to each character.

Hopefully, All-Star Brawl will avoid any type of microtransactions or monetary garbage. If this works, Nickelodeon could have a huge, new gaming franchise on their hands. The game will be available later this fall for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S later this fall. The reveal trailer for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is available below:

