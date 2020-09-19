"It's not necessary to be No. 1 in everything" - Nibu P Rajoo, 2020 Noonie Nominee

You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? Hacker Noon’s Annual Tech Industry Awards, the 2020 Noonies, are here to help with that.

Nibu P Rajoo has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Decentralization category for: Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SMART CONTRACTS.

The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Nibu had to share.



1. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm a writer who loves to write articles that simplify a project and make it more easy to understand



2. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I decode complex whitepapers and projects and write about them from a Noob's perspective, helping common people to understand.

3. What are you most excited about right now?

This is my first time where i am nominated for an award. Such an exciting thing to happen in times of an ongoing pandemic

4. What are you worried about right now?

Nothing much. I don't have the habit of worrying. I believe in pushing ahead.

5. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

This was advice I gave my daughter, "It's not necessary to be No. 1 in everything. Just give it your best shot."



6. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

The pandemic showed us the uncertainties of life. It has taught us to live now, rather than planning for tomorrow.

7. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

BTC, BTC , BTC

8. What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

I am looking into DeFi space and observing how blockchain can do wonders in traditional finance

9. Which apps can't you live without?

Twitter, Medium and Facebook

10. What are you currently learning?

Trading

