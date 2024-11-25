ReadWrite
Nexo Launches Personal USD Accounts Across 150 Countries
Nexo Launches Personal USD Accounts Across 150 Countries

by Ishan PandeyNovember 25th, 2024
Nexo is the first platform to offer USD, EUR, and GBP accounts in users' names. The service enables direct USD bank transfers to and from client accounts. Through SWIFT integration, clients can execute cross-border transactions.
Nexo introduces Personal USD Accounts for clients across 150 countries, becoming the first platform to offer USD, EUR, and GBP accounts in users' names. The service enables direct USD bank transfers to and from client accounts through a single platform. The platform's Personal USD Accounts allow users to conduct bank transactions under their names, meeting institutional and high-net-worth customer requirements. Through SWIFT integration, clients can execute cross-border transactions while managing multiple currencies in one view.


Key Features:

  • Direct USD transfers to and from personal accounts

  • Transactions processed in client names

  • SWIFT integration for cross-border transfers

  • Combined USD, EUR, and GBP account management

  • ACH and Domestic Wire capabilities (coming soon)


"Nexo delivers independence, transparency, and security for USD transfers via bank operations. This milestone demonstrates the integration between traditional finance and digital assets, enabling millions to process USD bank transfers with simplicity," said Elitsa Taskova, Chief Product Officer at Nexo.


Nexo Background:

  • Operating since 2018

  • Present in 200+ jurisdictions

  • $7 billion in Assets Under Management

  • $320 billion in processed transactions

  • Services: yield savings, crypto loans, trading tools

  • Product suite includes crypto debit/credit card


The Personal USD Accounts launch advances Nexo's strategy to enhance digital wealth solutions. Users can now transfer assets through consolidated processes, establishing standards for digital asset management.


Platform Benefits:

  • Direct name-linked transactions

  • Multi-currency account access

  • Streamlined transfer processes

  • Global transaction capabilities

  • Unified currency tracking


This development expands Nexo's services for clients who seek to grow, manage, and preserve crypto holdings. The platform combines technology with client services, offering yield generation, lending solutions, and trading capabilities through a single interface. Nexo maintains operations through global licensing, security protocols, and infrastructure to support digital asset services. The platform continues to develop solutions for cryptocurrency management, banking integration, and wealth preservation.


Vested Interest Disclosure: This author is an independent contributor publishing via our business blogging program. HackerNoon has reviewed the report for quality, but the claims herein belong to the author. #DYOR


