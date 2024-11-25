Nexo Launches Personal USD Accounts Across 150 Countries

Nexo introduces Personal USD Accounts for clients across 150 countries, becoming the first platform to offer USD, EUR, and GBP accounts in users' names. The service enables direct USD bank transfers to and from client accounts through a single platform. The platform's Personal USD Accounts allow users to conduct bank transactions under their names, meeting institutional and high-net-worth customer requirements. Through SWIFT integration, clients can execute cross-border transactions while managing multiple currencies in one view.





Key Features:

Direct USD transfers to and from personal accounts

Transactions processed in client names

SWIFT integration for cross-border transfers

Combined USD, EUR, and GBP account management

ACH and Domestic Wire capabilities (coming soon)



"Nexo delivers independence, transparency, and security for USD transfers via bank operations. This milestone demonstrates the integration between traditional finance and digital assets, enabling millions to process USD bank transfers with simplicity," said Elitsa Taskova, Chief Product Officer at Nexo.





Nexo Background:

Operating since 2018

Present in 200+ jurisdictions

$7 billion in Assets Under Management

$320 billion in processed transactions

Services: yield savings, crypto loans, trading tools

Product suite includes crypto debit/credit card



The Personal USD Accounts launch advances Nexo's strategy to enhance digital wealth solutions. Users can now transfer assets through consolidated processes, establishing standards for digital asset management.





Platform Benefits:

Direct name-linked transactions

Multi-currency account access

Streamlined transfer processes

Global transaction capabilities

Unified currency tracking



This development expands Nexo's services for clients who seek to grow, manage, and preserve crypto holdings. The platform combines technology with client services, offering yield generation, lending solutions, and trading capabilities through a single interface. Nexo maintains operations through global licensing, security protocols, and infrastructure to support digital asset services. The platform continues to develop solutions for cryptocurrency management, banking integration, and wealth preservation.





