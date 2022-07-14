New Gotham Knights Gameplay Trailer for Robin Debuts Online

0 The long-awaited release of Gotham Knights is not that far away. As such, Warner Bros. Games is releasing more videos and footage to hype up the release. The latest gameplay trailer release showcases the Boy Wonder himself, Robin, in the upcoming game.

This game's version of Robin is the iconic Tim Drake, who is the youngest of the four Gotham Knights and the third protege of Batman to carry the mantle of Robin.

In Gotham Knights, Robin is armed with a collapsible quarterstaff. He's also a specialist in stealth techniques and combat, psychological warfare, and deductive reasoning. Robin is a hero to be reckoned with on the battlefield by using his speed and element of surprise as his advantages in a fight. While Robin might not be as experienced as the other Knights, he makes up for that with his natural intelligence, and his detective skills are on par with the Dark Knight Batman himself, if not even better.

GOTHAM KNIGHTS SHOWCASES NEW GAMEPLAY FOOTAGE FOR ROBIN

In Gotham Knights, Robin operates under the belief that Gotham City is in desperate need of a Batman. His goal is to one day take up Batman's cape and cowl himself. When that time finally comes, he hopes to be ready.

Thus far the new open-world action RPG from Warner Bros. Games Montreal looks promising. Hopefully, the final product looks as good as these trailers appear to indicate. Over the course of the gameplay experience, players will be able to play as Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin as the new guard of heroes for Gotham City. Together, they have to rise up to protect Gotham following the death of Batman. Players will have to face an array of challenges and defeat infamous villains as they become their own new version of The Dark Knight.

Gotham Knights is due out for a global release on October 25, 2022. The game will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. Players who pre-order the game will receive the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin at launch. It will be based on the vehicle's very first appearance in DC's Detective Comics #233.

You can view the new Robin gameplay trailer for Gotham Knights below:

