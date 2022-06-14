Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 Set for Multi-Platform Release This Summer

The cult classic Dungeons & Dragons action role-playing video game, Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2, is set to receive a remastered release across all platforms later this summer. Interplay Entertainment made the announcement this week.

Fans of the all-time classic game will now be able to play this game on all platforms for the first time ever. New players will have the opportunity to experience Dark Alliance 2 as well.

The remastered of Dark Alliance 2 comes hot off the heels of the success of the previous Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance re-release. Players will be able to experience Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 with up to 4K resolutions. The remastered version will be available on Steam and Steamdeck, all current Xbox consoles, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Nintendo Switch

The classic game is based in and around the city of Baldur's Gate. Players can control five playable characters and classes across multiple locations, create custom weapons and armor, and improve their items by using runestones and gems. Four difficulty modes are included in the experience: Easy, Normal, Hard, and Extreme.

Players will get to choose from the Barbarian, Monk, Necromancer, Rogue, or Cleric classes. They will be challenged against hordes of monsters such as Hobgoblins, Ghouls, Golems, and Dragons in areas filled with deadly traps.

Also, the game is fully voice-acted and will again feature two secret characters: Drizzt Do'Urden and Artemis Entreri

All the versions of the remastered experience will have local co-op play. The Steam version will also support Remote Play for long-distance co-op. The game is currently fully verified on Steamdeck.

Per Interplay, links to purchase the game on the Microsoft, Nintendo, PlayStation, GOG, and Epic Games stores are expected to go live soon. It's currently available to be wishlisted only on Steam. You can view the previously released gameplay trailer for the re-release of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 below:

