Becoming a Game Designer is More Attainable Than You Think

Those of us who love to play video games know the stigma that comes with it. Parents treat us like slackers. Friends, romantic partners, colleagues, and seemingly everyone in between seems to write off our time spent jostling joysticks in front of the television as a waste. These also tend to be the very same people who measure what they consider matters of "true" productivity or importance by the amount of money that can be made from it.

For example, if you spend an afternoon gaming, therefore thinking about video games, your parents or your friends might write you off as lazy. But if you spend an afternoon studying for a degree, applying for jobs, or even reading a book — people tend to treat you like a more thoughtful and serious member of society. So, for us lovers of the almighty game, why do we have to live with this schism? And what can be done about it?

The answer is seeking out the experiences where your passion pays. If you've ever dreamt of making your own video game, maybe that's a good place to start. Don't listen to anything telling you that designing the game of your dreams is outside of the realm of possibilities. And before you go signing up for unpaid internships and Googling, "How to be a video game designer," consider one of the most advantageous tools of the modern age.

Online education resources have gathered up the most valuable knowledge around programming and designing video games and made them accessible to the masses. The trick is, you've got to find a good one. If you want to turn your love of gaming into a lucrative career, then beginning with this extensive training library would certainly help.

The School of Game Design is currently offering a lifetime membership deal that can serve as a fantastic resource. It can give you context on where and how to spend your time in pursuit of a video game design career. Featuring courses for developers ranging from beginner to seasoned veteran, The School of Game Design makes learning game development something you can do at your own pace.

Upon purchasing this membership, which is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars by students, you will gain access to over 120 hours of step-by-step training videos, and rolling access to any added or updated training. Here, you'll study techniques used in Unity3D, as well as enjoy unlimited access to thousands of dollars worth of royalty-free games, art, and textures.

By the end of it, you will have learned how to make advanced 2D and 3D games that you're free to publish anywhere. After just 120 hours! You'll also be up to speed in computer modeling, animation techniques, and have a new and improved background coding and digital art.

