God of War Ragnarök Arrives in November - New Cinematic Trailer Released

Sony Playstation and Santa Monica Studio have finally announced the long-awaited release date for the next installment of the God of War franchise. God of War Ragnarök is officially set to arrive on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9, 2022.

On top of the release date announcement, a new cinematic trailer was also released this week, and you can check it out below.

Fans have been waiting for the next chapter in Kratos and Atreus' journey for a while, so it's nice to know that the November 2022 release date is on track, along with receiving a new trailer release with new footage.

GOD OF WAR RAGNAROK ARRIVES IN NOVEMBER WITH MULTIPLE EDITIONS

The new trailer appears to be fully made up of CG cinematic footage, without any actual gameplay footage. However, it does appear to offer a sense of the style of what's happening in the upcoming sequel, with Kratos and his son teaming up to fight together against their enemies. Basically, Kratos and Atreus are in this together, and they are not alone. Kratos has truly come a long way from his earlier adventures.

Additionally, Santa Monica Studio also revealed that the game will have a Standard Edition, a Digital Deluxe Edition, and a special Collector's Edition. The collector's edition was showcased in a video with Thor actor Ryan Hurst and Santa Monica Studio Art Director Rafael Grassetti (See below).

Santa Monica Studio also revealed all the various pre-order bonuses for the game and the details of the different releases HERE. Players who pre-order the game will receive the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic (which is a cosmetic).

Pre-orders for the game will officially start on July 15, 2022, at 10:00 am EST for North American gamers. Also, players who purchase the game on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade later to the PS5 if they change consoles. However, the PS5 upgrade will cost $10 USD (or whatever currency equivalent).

