Nevermined: How organizations can manage or monetize their data with a next level solution

World’s first enterprise-grade decentralized data sharing platform.
This post provides a short technical overview of Nevermined’s capabilities
Nevermined is a solution developed by Keyko, offering its users the ability to build data-sharing ecosystems where untrusted parties can share and monetize their data in a way that’s efficient, secure and privacy-preserving.
As data creation continues to proliferate, entities have the necessity of organising, understanding, using and sharing their data internally and externally. Nevermined provides Data Sharing and Data In-Situ Computation solutions that allow organizations to unlock data for a more insights-driven approach.
What we call a Data Ecosystem is an environment where independent organizations can cooperate with each other to publish, discover, and access data and the associated assets and services. Nevermined enables the usage of data without the members of these ecosystems having to lose control of their assets.
One of the main principles of Nevermined is that Data Owners and Providers always keep control of their data. The solution is designed to be integrated with existing Big Data environments and allows for the execution of models or algorithms in-situ, or where the data resides. With Nevermined, the data never moves; instead the algorithms and models move to where the data sits.
Nevermined is complexity refined, an advanced data engineering system based on three independent technical capabilities. Each one of them is highly related to the other. And it’s the combination of each that permits the implementation of very interesting solutions.
The capabilities are:
Similar to the heads of the monkey in the picture above, the three building blocks are highly-related. The Data Sharing piece provides the decentralized access control plumbing and facilitates defining service agreements on-chain that can be used to create and execute data services within the ecosystem. The compute piece uses that plumbing to orchestrate an off-chain computation. The marketplaces and catalogs provide the front-end, gluing everything together in a way that is easy to use.
Nevermined enables data sharing capabilities between unstructured parties. The main users involved in this scenario are:
Typically Data Providers & Consumers don’t know or trust each other
and with Nevermined they don’t need to. Nevermined provides a generic
solution where both parties can share the access to their data in a
decentralized and secure way. The main benefits for them are:
Nevermined facilitates Decentralized Sharing scenarios within a Data Ecosystem
The above diagram represents a situation where a Data Provider owns some data that resides within his premises. A Data Consumer can discover via a Marketplace or Data Catalog — the new data asset. At a very high level, the steps required to facilitate the data sharing are as follow:
Sweet and simple. If you own data and want to get paid for sharing it,
you don’t need to move it somewhere else. You only need to run the
Nevermined Gateway within the infrastructure where your data already
resides to make it accessible. You can find more details about the
internals in the Decentralized Access Control Specification.
With the Nevermined Data In-Situ Computation building block, or DISC, we
help Data Providers offer computation services to third parties, allowing them to execute algorithms or train models where the data already exists.
This scenario is based on the premise that data doesn’t want to be moved.
Moving data from its existing premises is a liability. The data can be
leaked in transit and due to the private nature of many types of data,
moving it implies some regulatory issues. In such a case, Nevermined
provides a solution where the Data Provider allows the execution of an
algorithm (Tensorflow, Spark, etc.) in the data’s existing infrastructure. This means the Data Consumer provides the algorithm to execute, and this is moved to the Data Owner infrastructure where the data is being stored and the Data Owner executes the algorithm on behalf of the Data Consumer.
The Data Consumer receives the result of the execution of the algorithm post analysis.
One important characteristic of the Nevermined design is that is
independent of the compute backend. Nevermined supports plugging in
different compute backends that are optimized to be the use cases.
Depending on the use case, Nevermined will orchestrate the compute jobs
in different ways while the rest of the Nevermined ecosystem stays the
same (services, APIs, applications on top, etc.).
Currently, Nevermined integrates 2 different compute backends:
Using the same pattern seen before, now we provided remote computation with Decentralized Access Control
The above diagram has some similarities with the previous one. This is
because it shares the same internal patterns and infrastructure we’ve
already discussed. In this case, a Data Provider owns some data in this
environment. Because of the nature of the data, it’s not possible to
provide direct access, so here we want to allow third-parties to send
their algorithms/models and the Data Provider will orchestrate the
infrastructure allowing the “computation” to be moved and executed in an ephemeral and isolated environment where the data is kept.
A Data Consumer, in this case typically a Data Scientist or Data
Engineer, discovers via a Marketplace or Data Catalog that there is a
data asset that can’t be downloaded but allows it to be used by a
computation job. In a very high level, the steps that are happening to
allow the data sharing and access are as follows:
Part of the orchestration described in the flow depends on the compute
backend (Federated Learning, Kubernetes). We will share more details on
this soon. In the meantime, you can read the lower-level details in the Data In-Situ Computation Specification.
The last piece is the one putting it all together and exposing an interface
that allows the Data Ecosystem users to collaborate. Beyond the web
interfaces, Nevermined provides the tools to integrate all the described
capabilities via SDKs, allowing the use of Data Ecosystem features from
an organization’s existing set of data tools.
The main objective of these tools are to facilitate the search, discovery
and management of the existing assets in the data ecosystem. This
includes:
As you see, all these 3 pieces complement and fit together with the
intention of providing a Data Ecosystem where different kinds of
untrusted users can collaborate, share and access one another’s data in
an easy and seamless way.
Thank you if you were able to reach this part. This has been the first
of a list of technical blog posts we are planning to share about some of
the Nevermined features and next steps. But if you have any questions
or are interested in knowing more, please drop us a line: info@nevermined.io
If you want to know a bit more, here you can find some additional information:
And if you want to be in contact with the team or participate in the conversation, you can follow the Nevermined Twitter or join the Nevermined Discord server.
Special thanks to Aitor Argomaniz, CTO of Keyko, for creating this comprehensive overview of Nevermined's technology
