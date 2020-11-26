Nevermined: How organizations can manage or monetize their data with a next level solution

This post provides a short technical overview of Nevermined’s capabilities

Nevermined is a solution developed by Keyko, offering its users the ability to build data-sharing ecosystems where untrusted parties can share and monetize their data in a way that’s efficient, secure and privacy-preserving.

As data creation continues to proliferate, entities have the necessity of organising, understanding, using and sharing their data internally and externally. Nevermined provides Data Sharing and Data In-Situ Computation solutions that allow organizations to unlock data for a more insights-driven approach.

What we call a Data Ecosystem is an environment where independent organizations can cooperate with each other to publish, discover, and access data and the associated assets and services. Nevermined enables the usage of data without the members of these ecosystems having to lose control of their assets.

One of the main principles of Nevermined is that Data Owners and Providers always keep control of their data. The solution is designed to be integrated with existing Big Data environments and allows for the execution of models or algorithms in-situ, or where the data resides. With Nevermined, the data never moves; instead the algorithms and models move to where the data sits.

Building Blocks

Nevermined is complexity refined, an advanced data engineering system based on three independent technical capabilities. Each one of them is highly related to the other. And it’s the combination of each that permits the implementation of very interesting solutions.

The capabilities are:

Data Sharing, enabling the sharing and access of digital assets between untrusted parties in the data ecosystem

Data In Situ Computation, allowing the execution of models and algorithms without moving the data

Marketplace and Catalog, that facilitates user interactions with the data ecosystem

Similar to the heads of the monkey in the picture above, the three building blocks are highly-related. The Data Sharing piece provides the decentralized access control plumbing and facilitates defining service agreements on-chain that can be used to create and execute data services within the ecosystem. The compute piece uses that plumbing to orchestrate an off-chain computation. The marketplaces and catalogs provide the front-end, gluing everything together in a way that is easy to use.

Data Sharing

Nevermined enables data sharing capabilities between unstructured parties. The main users involved in this scenario are:

Organizations that want to share and monetize their data (Data Owners/Providers).

Organizations or individuals looking for data sets to train their models (Data Users/Consumers).

Typically Data Providers & Consumers don’t know or trust each other

and with Nevermined they don’t need to. Nevermined provides a generic

solution where both parties can share the access to their data in a

decentralized and secure way. The main benefits for them are:

Data Providers can monetize their existing data

Data Consumers can get access to datasets they couldn’t get access to under other conditions

Nevermined facilitates Decentralized Sharing scenarios within a Data Ecosystem The above diagram represents a situation where a Data Provider owns some data that resides within his premises. A Data Consumer can discover via a Marketplace or Data Catalog — the new data asset. At a very high level, the steps required to facilitate the data sharing are as follow:

The Consumer expresses interest in the asset by initializing and signing a Service Agreement on a Nevermined Network. If the access to the asset requires any payment, the Consumer makes the payment to an escrow account. The Consumer sends a request to the Data Provider to get access to the asset. This request includes the Consumer signature, service agreement ID and so on. The Data Provider validates the signature of the Consumer and whether all the access-providing conditions are met (payment, user, group, etc.). If everything is verified, the Data Provider decrypts the internal information that provides access to the asset.

Sweet and simple. If you own data and want to get paid for sharing it,

you don’t need to move it somewhere else. You only need to run the

Nevermined Gateway within the infrastructure where your data already

resides to make it accessible. You can find more details about the

internals in the Decentralized Access Control Specification.

Data In Situ Computation (DISC)

With the Nevermined Data In-Situ Computation building block, or DISC, we

help Data Providers offer computation services to third parties, allowing them to execute algorithms or train models where the data already exists.

This scenario is based on the premise that data doesn’t want to be moved.

Moving data from its existing premises is a liability. The data can be

leaked in transit and due to the private nature of many types of data,

moving it implies some regulatory issues. In such a case, Nevermined

provides a solution where the Data Provider allows the execution of an

algorithm (Tensorflow, Spark, etc.) in the data’s existing infrastructure. This means the Data Consumer provides the algorithm to execute, and this is moved to the Data Owner infrastructure where the data is being stored and the Data Owner executes the algorithm on behalf of the Data Consumer.

The Data Consumer receives the result of the execution of the algorithm post analysis.

One important characteristic of the Nevermined design is that is

independent of the compute backend. Nevermined supports plugging in

different compute backends that are optimized to be the use cases.

Depending on the use case, Nevermined will orchestrate the compute jobs

in different ways while the rest of the Nevermined ecosystem stays the

same (services, APIs, applications on top, etc.).

Currently, Nevermined integrates 2 different compute backends:

Federated Learning Backend — It fits the execution of federated learning

jobs using the data of providers having federated environments. It

allows for the training of models across multiple Data Providers.

Kubernetes backend — Perfect for compute jobs or services that only involve one Data Provider. Using the same pattern seen before, now we provided remote computation with Decentralized Access Control The above diagram has some similarities with the previous one. This is

because it shares the same internal patterns and infrastructure we’ve

already discussed. In this case, a Data Provider owns some data in this

environment. Because of the nature of the data, it’s not possible to

provide direct access, so here we want to allow third-parties to send

their algorithms/models and the Data Provider will orchestrate the

infrastructure allowing the “computation” to be moved and executed in an ephemeral and isolated environment where the data is kept. A Data Consumer, in this case typically a Data Scientist or Data

Engineer, discovers via a Marketplace or Data Catalog that there is a

data asset that can’t be downloaded but allows it to be used by a

computation job. In a very high level, the steps that are happening to

allow the data sharing and access are as follows:

The Consumer expresses interest in executing some algorithm on top of the data asset initializing and signing a Service Agreement on a Nevermined Network. Typically this also requires making a payment to an escrow account. After doing this, the Consumer sends a request to the Data Provider specifying the algorithm to run and the details of the environment required. This request includes the Consumer signature, service agreement ID and so on. The Data Provider validates the signature of the Consumer on the Blockchain Network and whether all the access-providing conditions are met (payment, user, group, etc.). If everything validates properly, the Data Provider communicates with the Orchestration service. It provides for translation of the computation job requested and facilitates set up the infrastructure required. The Orchestration service runs an isolated and ephemeral environment where the algorithm given by the consumer can get access to the data. The resulting result of the computation is stored in the environment of the Data Provider and is published as a new data asset in the Nevermined ecosystem. The ownership of this new created asset is transferred to the Consumer.

Part of the orchestration described in the flow depends on the compute

backend (Federated Learning, Kubernetes). We will share more details on

this soon. In the meantime, you can read the lower-level details in the Data In-Situ Computation Specification.

Marketplace, Dashboards and Data Catalogs

The last piece is the one putting it all together and exposing an interface

that allows the Data Ecosystem users to collaborate. Beyond the web

interfaces, Nevermined provides the tools to integrate all the described

capabilities via SDKs, allowing the use of Data Ecosystem features from

an organization’s existing set of data tools.

The main objective of these tools are to facilitate the search, discovery

and management of the existing assets in the data ecosystem. This

includes:

Improved User Experience

Integration with the Data Governance and Data Catalog tools

Easy search and discovery

Native integration with data sharing and DISC building blocks

Internal data catalog and APIs

Tokenization and incentives

As you see, all these 3 pieces complement and fit together with the

intention of providing a Data Ecosystem where different kinds of

untrusted users can collaborate, share and access one another’s data in

an easy and seamless way.

Thank you if you were able to reach this part. This has been the first

of a list of technical blog posts we are planning to share about some of

the Nevermined features and next steps. But if you have any questions

or are interested in knowing more, please drop us a line: info@nevermined.io

