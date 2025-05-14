Neumann Series Expansion in ESPRIT Eigenvector Analysis

Table of Links
1.1 ESPRIT algorithm and central limit error scaling
1.4 Technical overview and 1.5 Organization
2 Proof of the central limit error scaling
3 Proof of the optimal error scaling
4 Second-order eigenvector perturbation theory
5 Strong eigenvector comparison
5.1 Construction of the “good” P
5.2 Taylor expansion with respect to the error terms
5.3 Error cancellation in the Taylor expansion
C Deferred proofs for Section 2
D Deferred proofs for Section 4
E Deferred proofs for Section 5
F Lower bound for spectral estimation
5.2 Taylor expansion with respect to the error terms
By re-grouping and upper-bounding some high-order terms, we obtain the key result of this sub-section:
Lemma 5.4. It holds that
The proofs Lemmas 5.3 and 5.4 of are deferred to Appendix E.2.
This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.
Authors:
(1) Zhiyan Ding, Department of Mathematics, University of California, Berkeley;
(2) Ethan N. Epperly, Department of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA, USA;
(3) Lin Lin, Department of Mathematics, University of California, Berkeley, Applied Mathematics and Computational Research Division, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and Challenge Institute for Quantum Computation, University of California, Berkeley;
(4) Ruizhe Zhang, Simons Institute for the Theory of Computing.