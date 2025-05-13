Second-Order Eigenvector Perturbation Theory for ESPRIT Analysis

by Algorithmic Bias (dot tech)May 13th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

This section details the second-order eigenvector perturbation theory used in our improved analysis of the ESPRIT algorithm, with technical proofs in the appendix.

People Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail

Coin Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
featured image - Second-Order Eigenvector Perturbation Theory for ESPRIT Analysis
science abstract Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Algorithmic Bias (dot tech) HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Abstract and 1 Introduction

1.1 ESPRIT algorithm and central limit error scaling

1.2 Contribution

1.3 Related work

1.4 Technical overview and 1.5 Organization

2 Proof of the central limit error scaling

3 Proof of the optimal error scaling

4 Second-order eigenvector perturbation theory

5 Strong eigenvector comparison

5.1 Construction of the “good” P

5.2 Taylor expansion with respect to the error terms

5.3 Error cancellation in the Taylor expansion

5.4 Proof of Theorem 5.1

A Preliminaries

B Vandermonde matrice

C Deferred proofs for Section 2

D Deferred proofs for Section 4

E Deferred proofs for Section 5

F Lower bound for spectral estimation

References

4 Second-order eigenvector perturbation theory

In this section, we provide a formal statement of the second-order eigenvector perturbation result in Lemma 1.8. We outline the main steps involved in proving this lemma and defer technical details to Appendix D. In the following part of this section, we always assume Eq. (1.3), Eq. (1.4), and Theorem 3.1 Eq. (3.1) and omit these conditions later.



Proposition 4.2 (Expansion of spectral projector). It holds that





The series expansion in Proposition 4.2 is rather nontransparent, as the higher-order terms are expressed in terms of contour integrals. Fortunately, these integrals can be evaluated exactly, leading to explicit formulas for all terms in the expansion in terms of Schur polynomials. As the results are rather intricate, so we defer the statement and proof to Appendix D.1. We can then bound the higher-order terms in this expression, yielding the following representation:


Lemma 4.3 (Expansion of spectral projector, simplified). It holds that



Thus, we can write



where R is the remainder matrix of norm



The RHS becomes



Comparing LHS and RHS with Eq. (4.9), we see that



Now, we estimate



Summing over k, we get that



The proof of the lemma is then completed.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

Authors:

(1) Zhiyan Ding, Department of Mathematics, University of California, Berkeley;

(2) Ethan N. Epperly, Department of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA, USA;

(3) Lin Lin, Department of Mathematics, University of California, Berkeley, Applied Mathematics and Computational Research Division, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and Challenge Institute for Quantum Computation, University of California, Berkeley;

(4) Ruizhe Zhang, Simons Institute for the Theory of Computing.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Algorithmic Bias (dot tech) HackerNoon profile picture
Algorithmic Bias (dot tech)@algorithmicbias
Explore the intersection of AI, game theory, and behavioral strategies.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories#esprit-analysis#spectral-estimation#signal-processing#linear-algebra#matrix-perturbation#eigenspace#theoretical-analysis#esprit-algorithm

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Techniques to Beat the Tie-Stay Variant of Win-Stay, Lose-Shift
by algorithmicbias
Jan 24, 2025
#behavioral-strategies
Article Thumbnail
Optimal Error Scaling for ESPRIT in Noisy Spectral Estimation
by algorithmicbias
May 08, 2025
#esprit-algorithm
Article Thumbnail
Optimal Error Scaling of ESPRIT Algorithm Demonstrated
by algorithmicbias
May 08, 2025
#esprit-algorithm
Article Thumbnail
The ESPRIT Algorithm and Central Limit Error Scaling
by algorithmicbias
May 08, 2025
#esprit-algorithm
Article Thumbnail
Proof of Central Limit Error Scaling for ESPRIT Algorithm
by algorithmicbias
May 09, 2025
#esprit-algorithm
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks