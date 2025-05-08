Optimal Error Scaling for ESPRIT in Noisy Spectral Estimation

by Algorithmic Bias (dot tech)May 8th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

We demonstrate that the ESPRIT algorithm achieves optimal error scaling for estimating dominant spectral locations and intensities

People Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail

Coin Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
featured image - Optimal Error Scaling for ESPRIT in Noisy Spectral Estimation
sound wave abstract Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Algorithmic Bias (dot tech) HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Abstract and 1 Introduction

1.1 ESPRIT algorithm and central limit error scaling

1.2 Contribution

1.3 Related work

1.4 Technical overview and 1.5 Organization

2 Proof of the central limit error scaling

3 Proof of the optimal error scaling

4 Second-order eigenvector perturbation theory

5 Strong eigenvector comparison

5.1 Construction of the “good” P

5.2 Taylor expansion with respect to the error terms

5.3 Error cancellation in the Taylor expansion

5.4 Proof of Theorem 5.1

A Preliminaries

B Vandermonde matrice

C Deferred proofs for Section 2

D Deferred proofs for Section 4

E Deferred proofs for Section 5

F Lower bound for spectral estimation

References

Abstract

1 Introduction

Spectral estimation is a fundamental problem in statistical signal processing. The goal of spectral estimation is to reconstruct fine details of a signal from noisy measurements. Algorithms for spectral estimation have broad applications spanning image/audio processing and compression [GNHB08], acoustics and electromagnetics [KV96, Sch86], geophysics [SSF90], inverse problems [Fan10, FSY10], time series analysis [SM08], spectrometry [SCGM96], machine learning [HBH+18, QGR+22], and quantum computing [Som19, LT22].


[HBH+18, QGR+22], and quantum computing [Som19, LT22]. In this paper, we will consider the following formulation of the spectral estimation problem: Consider a positive spectral measure



A. Separation of locations. All dominant locations are separated from each other and from non-dominant locations:



It is important to note that separation between non-dominant locations is not required.


B. Separation of intensities. We assume the intensities are positive and ordered



We assume the cumulative intensity of non-dominant locations is bounded:




This setup is directly motivated by the eigenvalue estimation problem on quantum computers, which has received significant attention recently [Som19, SHT22, DTO22, LT22, WFZ+23, WBC22, LNY23, SCS+23, DL23]. We also expect that this setup could be applicable in many fields, such as communication, sensing, and audio processing.



In this paper, we focus on the Estimation of Signal Parameters via Rotational Invariant Techniques (ESPRIT) algorithm [PRK86]. Since its introduction in 1986, the ESPRIT algorithm has proven one of the most effective methods for spectral estimation in practice. The main question of this paper is as follows:




The main contribution of this paper is a significant improvement over the central limit error scaling outlined in Theorem 1.2. We establish that ESPRIT achieves the optimal error scaling for estimating dominant locations and dominant intensities (Theorem 1.4). To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of a noisy super-resolution scaling (in the sense of Definition 1.1) for spectral estimation under comparable assumptions.



This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


[2] Our use of the term “noisy super-resolution scaling” differs from that in [Moi15], where the term refers to classical super-resolution scaling in the presence of small noise.

Authors:

(1) Zhiyan Ding, Department of Mathematics, University of California, Berkeley;

(2) Ethan N. Epperly, Department of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA, USA;

(3) Lin Lin, Department of Mathematics, University of California, Berkeley, Applied Mathematics and Computational Research Division, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and Challenge Institute for Quantum Computation, University of California, Berkeley;

(4) Ruizhe Zhang, Simons Institute for the Theory of Computing.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Algorithmic Bias (dot tech) HackerNoon profile picture
Algorithmic Bias (dot tech)@algorithmicbias
Explore the intersection of AI, game theory, and behavioral strategies.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories#esprit-algorithm#spectral-estimation#error-scaling#super-resolution#noisy-measurements#signal-processing#quantum-computing#eigenvalue-estimation

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Techniques to Beat the Tie-Stay Variant of Win-Stay, Lose-Shift
by algorithmicbias
Jan 24, 2025
#behavioral-strategies
Article Thumbnail
An Improved Method for Quantum Matrix Multiplication: Main Procedure
by eigenvector
Jun 15, 2024
#quantum-computing
Article Thumbnail
An Improved Method for Quantum Matrix Multiplication: Applications
by eigenvector
Jun 15, 2024
#quantum-computing
Article Thumbnail
Acknowledgements, Declarations, Data Availability Statement, and References
by eigenvector
Jun 15, 2024
#quantum-computing
Article Thumbnail
An Improved Method for Quantum Matrix Multiplication: Appendix A
by eigenvector
Jun 15, 2024
#quantum-computing
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks