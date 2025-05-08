The ESPRIT Algorithm and Central Limit Error Scaling

Table of Links
1.1 ESPRIT algorithm and central limit error scaling
1.4 Technical overview and 1.5 Organization
2 Proof of the central limit error scaling
3 Proof of the optimal error scaling
4 Second-order eigenvector perturbation theory
5 Strong eigenvector comparison
5.1 Construction of the “good” P
5.2 Taylor expansion with respect to the error terms
5.3 Error cancellation in the Taylor expansion
C Deferred proofs for Section 2
D Deferred proofs for Section 4
E Deferred proofs for Section 5
F Lower bound for spectral estimation
Define the location and intensity vectors
The minimum is taken over all permutations π on {1, . . . , r}.
