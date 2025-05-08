The ESPRIT Algorithm and Central Limit Error Scaling

by Algorithmic Bias (dot tech)May 8th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

The ESPRIT algorithm starts by rearranging the noisy measurements into a Hankel or Toeplitz matrix. In this paper, we consider the Toeplitz version
featured image - The ESPRIT Algorithm and Central Limit Error Scaling
algorithms cyber Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Algorithmic Bias (dot tech) HackerNoon profile picture

Abstract and 1 Introduction

1.1 ESPRIT algorithm and central limit error scaling

1.2 Contribution

1.3 Related work

1.4 Technical overview and 1.5 Organization

2 Proof of the central limit error scaling

3 Proof of the optimal error scaling

4 Second-order eigenvector perturbation theory

5 Strong eigenvector comparison

5.1 Construction of the “good” P

5.2 Taylor expansion with respect to the error terms

5.3 Error cancellation in the Taylor expansion

5.4 Proof of Theorem 5.1

A Preliminaries

B Vandermonde matrice

C Deferred proofs for Section 2

D Deferred proofs for Section 4

E Deferred proofs for Section 5

F Lower bound for spectral estimation

References

1.1 ESPRIT algorithm and central limit error scaling



Define the location and intensity vectors



The minimum is taken over all permutations π on {1, . . . , r}.




This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Algorithmic Bias (dot tech) HackerNoon profile picture
Algorithmic Bias (dot tech)@algorithmicbias
Explore the intersection of AI, game theory, and behavioral strategies.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories#esprit-algorithm#what-is-the-esprit-algorithm#toeplitz#error-scaling#hankel#central-limit-error-scaling#super-resolution-scaling#matrix

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Techniques to Beat the Tie-Stay Variant of Win-Stay, Lose-Shift
by algorithmicbias
Jan 24, 2025
#behavioral-strategies
Article Thumbnail
Error Cancellation in the Taylor Expansion: The Details You Need to Know
by algorithmicbias
May 14, 2025
#esprit-algorithm
Article Thumbnail
ESPRIT Algorithm: The Proof of Theorem
by algorithmicbias
May 14, 2025
#esprit-algorithm
Article Thumbnail
Optimal Error Scaling for ESPRIT in Noisy Spectral Estimation
by algorithmicbias
May 08, 2025
#esprit-algorithm
Article Thumbnail
Proofs of Central Limit Error Scaling Lemmas for ESPRIT
by algorithmicbias
May 15, 2025
#esprit
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks