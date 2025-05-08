Optimal Error Scaling of ESPRIT Algorithm Demonstrated

by Algorithmic Bias (dot tech)May 8th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

We present a novel analysis proving the ESPRIT algorithm achieves optimal error scaling for spectral estimation

People Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail

Coin Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
featured image - Optimal Error Scaling of ESPRIT Algorithm Demonstrated
error scaling abstract Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Algorithmic Bias (dot tech) HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Abstract and 1 Introduction

1.1 ESPRIT algorithm and central limit error scaling

1.2 Contribution

1.3 Related work

1.4 Technical overview and 1.5 Organization

2 Proof of the central limit error scaling

3 Proof of the optimal error scaling

4 Second-order eigenvector perturbation theory

5 Strong eigenvector comparison

5.1 Construction of the “good” P

5.2 Taylor expansion with respect to the error terms

5.3 Error cancellation in the Taylor expansion

5.4 Proof of Theorem 5.1

A Preliminaries

B Vandermonde matrice

C Deferred proofs for Section 2

D Deferred proofs for Section 4

E Deferred proofs for Section 5

F Lower bound for spectral estimation

References

1.2 Contribution

The main contribution of this paper is a novel analysis of the ESPRIT algorithm, which demonstrates the optimal error scaling of ESPRIT. These findings are summarized in the following theorem:



Remark 1.5 (The assumption α > 1). In the above theorem, we assume α > 1 to simplify the form of our bounds. Note that Theorem 1.4 still yields results for the ESPRIT algorithm under small noise and zero noise Ej ≡ 0 since α is only required to be an upper bound on the sub-Gaussian rate of tail decay. Our proof can be extended to provide sharper estimates for small values of α.



We present the proof of Theorem 1.6 in Appendix F. This result is similar to the Cramér–Rao bound in signal processing (cf. [SN89]). Due to the different settings, we provide a self-contained proof using the total variation distance between Gaussian distributions.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

Authors:

(1) Zhiyan Ding, Department of Mathematics, University of California, Berkeley;

(2) Ethan N. Epperly, Department of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA, USA;

(3) Lin Lin, Department of Mathematics, University of California, Berkeley, Applied Mathematics and Computational Research Division, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and Challenge Institute for Quantum Computation, University of California, Berkeley;

(4) Ruizhe Zhang, Simons Institute for the Theory of Computing.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Algorithmic Bias (dot tech) HackerNoon profile picture
Algorithmic Bias (dot tech)@algorithmicbias
Explore the intersection of AI, game theory, and behavioral strategies.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories#esprit-algorithm#optimal-error-scaling#spectral-estimation#signal-processing#super-resolution#theoretical-analysis#performance-bounds#spectral-analysis

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Techniques to Beat the Tie-Stay Variant of Win-Stay, Lose-Shift
by algorithmicbias
Jan 24, 2025
#behavioral-strategies
Article Thumbnail
Optimal Error Scaling for ESPRIT in Noisy Spectral Estimation
by algorithmicbias
May 08, 2025
#esprit-algorithm
Article Thumbnail
The ESPRIT Algorithm and Central Limit Error Scaling
by algorithmicbias
May 08, 2025
#esprit-algorithm
Article Thumbnail
Proof of Central Limit Error Scaling for ESPRIT Algorithm
by algorithmicbias
May 09, 2025
#esprit-algorithm
Article Thumbnail
Second-Order Eigenvector Perturbation Theory for ESPRIT Analysis
by algorithmicbias
May 13, 2025
#esprit-analysis
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks