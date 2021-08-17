My Workstation Must Haves

Site Color
E-commerce & Fintech enthusiast
I spend a lot of time sitting in front of a computer every day. When I get to the office, I often have to sit in front of the computer due to the nature of work. When I got home, I sat down in front of the computer as soon as I finished my family chores. So the computer is an essential part of me.
As I am an IT enthusiast, I have to use the internet. Google is my best friend. Currently, I am still studying, so I have no income from this field. But I think it’s an investment in education for a living. I have to set invest time. I need to invest in the necessary IT equipment. So I want to say that my computer desk is my workspace.
There is a small table under the chapel in the living room of an ordinary apartment. On the table, there is a Lenovo Core i5 Laptop that I always use. Then the laptop will have a pair of SONY headphones attached. When I’m down, I listen to blues music. Normally I used to listen to pop music.
The next essential thing is a smartphone. I use SONY Xperia Z because of my crazy brand. I can access the internet through hotspots from this phone. Before I use Xperia Z, I used Xperia X8. Now it is a backup mobile phone. It was bought three years ago, but it is still good to use. There is only one thing that I don’t like about using the internet because of the small size of the phone.
Then there is a notebook and a pen. No matter how many tech gadgets, it is satisfying to be able to write down what comes to mind immediately in a book. Mindmap apps such as Notes are not very enjoyable to use.
Another must-have thing is a cup of coffee. A cup of coffee, but It’s sometimes a kettle. This cup is a memory for me. It is a couple of cups that my wife bought as a souvenir when we were dating.
At this time, my workspace is just a small table, a laptop, two handsets, a notebook, a pen, and a cup of coffee, but it buries my dreams in it. I spend most of the night sitting at this table and will create dreams. I will shape it into warm and happy family life.
