My Workstation Must Haves

An IT enthusiast spends a lot of time sitting in front of a computer every day. His workspace is just a small table, a laptop, two handsets, a notebook, a pen, and a cup of coffee. He says Google is his best friend and Google is an investment in education for a living. He uses SONY Xperia Z to access the internet through hotspots from this phone. He doesn't like the small size of his phone because of the size of the phone. It is satisfying to be able to write what comes to mind immediately in a book.

I spend a lot of time sitting in front of a computer every day. When I get to the office, I often have to sit in front of the computer due to the nature of work. When I got home, I sat down in front of the computer as soon as I finished my family chores. So the computer is an essential part of me.

As I am an IT enthusiast, I have to use the internet. Google is my best friend. Currently, I am still studying, so I have no income from this field. But I think it’s an investment in education for a living. I have to set invest time. I need to invest in the necessary IT equipment. So I want to say that my computer desk is my workspace.

It’s a desk in a simple setting.

There is a small table under the chapel in the living room of an ordinary apartment. On the table, there is a Lenovo Core i5 Laptop that I always use. Then the laptop will have a pair of SONY headphones attached. When I’m down, I listen to blues music. Normally I used to listen to pop music.

The next essential thing is a smartphone. I use SONY Xperia Z because of my crazy brand. I can access the internet through hotspots from this phone. Before I use Xperia Z, I used Xperia X8. Now it is a backup mobile phone. It was bought three years ago, but it is still good to use. There is only one thing that I don’t like about using the internet because of the small size of the phone.

Then there is a notebook and a pen. No matter how many tech gadgets, it is satisfying to be able to write down what comes to mind immediately in a book. Mindmap apps such as Notes are not very enjoyable to use.



Another must-have thing is a cup of coffee. A cup of coffee, but It’s sometimes a kettle. This cup is a memory for me. It is a couple of cups that my wife bought as a souvenir when we were dating.

At this time, my workspace is just a small table, a laptop, two handsets, a notebook, a pen, and a cup of coffee, but it buries my dreams in it. I spend most of the night sitting at this table and will create dreams. I will shape it into warm and happy family life.

Also published here.